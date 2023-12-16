Ian Williams into final four of World Match Racing Tour World Championship

Ian Williams and his Chinaone.Ningbo team, who placed third in the round-robin series, beat USA’s Chris Poole in their quarter-final 2 – 1.
In his quarter-final Williams claimed the initial win over Poole, who retaliated to even the score, creating a sudden death race on Saturday’s course.
The competition remained neck and neck until Williams caught a favorable breeze after the second top mark and crossed the finish line for the win.
William’s crew, Jon Gundersen, Richard Sydenham and Gerrard Mitchell.
In the other Quarter finals:
Gavin Brady of the USA beat New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson 2 – 0
Johnie Berntsson of Sweden beat Switzerland’s Eric Monnin with a score of 2 – 0
Megan Thomson of New Zealand beat Sweden’s Björn Hansen 2 – 1
The final four semi-finalists Sunday are:
(GBR) Ian Williams Chinaone.Ningbo
(USA) Gavin Brady True Blue Racing
(SWE) Johnie Berntsson Berntsson Racing
(NZL) Megan Thomson 2.0 Racing