Waszp Games – Sam Street successfully defends title

The 2023 Waszp Games came to an end with Sam Street NZL successfully defending his title at the Sorrento Sailing Couta Boat Club, Australia.

Magnus Overbeck DEN took second, and first Youth.

Hippolyte Gruet FRA finished third, Tim Howse NZL fourth, and second Youth. And Markus Berthet NOR fifth and third Youth.

First Junior was Louis Tilly AUS, 7th overall.

Best placed British competitors were Andrew Bridgman in 12th, and Hattie Rogers14th overall, also first woman.

International WASZP Games – Final Leaders after 10 races(93 entries)

1st NZL 1 Sam Street – – Apprentice – – 11 pts

2nd DEN 3582 Magnus Overbeck – – Youth – – 23 pts

3rd FRA 2261 Hippolyte Gruet – – Apprentice – – 36 pts

4th NZL 2779 Tim Howse – – Youth – – 44 pts

5th NOR 2956 Markus Berthet – – Youth – – 47 pts

6th USA 3463 Gavin Ball – – Apprentice – – 48 pts

7th AUS 3488 Louis Tilly – – Junior – – 49 pts

8th ITA 2671 Francesco Bertone Fresia – – Apprentice – – 50 pts

9th ITA 4 Ettore Botticini – – Apprentice – – 57 pts

10th AUS 2150 Tom Trotman – – Apprentice – – 75 pts

11th SUI 3583 Micha de Weck – – Junior – – 88 pts

12th GBR 3597 Andrew Bridgman – – Apprentice – – 105 pts

13th CAN 3577 Andrew Chisholm – – Junior – – 113 pts

14th GBR 3599 Hattie Rogers – – Apprentice – – 126 pts

15th NZL 2138 Noah Malpot – – Youth – – 127 pts

16th AUS 2812 Daniel Links – – Youth – – 128 pts

17th AUS 2780 Ben Gunther – – Apprentice – – 129 pts

18th AUS 3166 Aidan Simmons – – Junior – – 135 pts

19th AUS 3456 Conall Green – – Youth – – 136 pts

20th NZL 2205 Jasper Camenzind – – Junior – – 144 pts

Full results available here . . .