Youth Worlds – Darcey Shaw wins Bronze on final day in Brazil

iQFOil windsurfer Darcey Shaw claimed Britain’s only medal at the Youth World Championshps in Brazil.

Shaw moved into third on the final day to finish just one point off second placed Lina Erzen (SLO).

iQFOiL Female

Kristyna Pinosova (CZE) sealed iQFOiL female gold with a trio of second-place finishes to end up 16 points clear of Lina Erzen (SLO) in silver and Darcey Shaw (GBR) in bronze.

iQFOiL Male

Stanisław Trepczyński (POL) sealed iQFOiL male gold in style, with three straight wins to sign off the competition.

He finished 14 points ahead of Leonardo Tomasini (ITA) and 35 ahead of bronze medallist Noé Garandeau (FRA).

Britain’s Boris Shaw finished fifth overall.

Formula Kite Female

Derin Atakan was crowned Formula Kite female champion despite retiring from the only race of the day on Friday.

Catalina Turienzo (ARG), comfortably took silver ahead of Mika Kafri (ISR) who finished 18 points behind in bronze.

Britain’s Ella Geiger was fifth overall.

Formula Kite Male

Max Maeder claimed Formula Kite male gold after dominating the week of racing in Brazil.

Qibin Huang (CHN), finished 12 points behind Maeder after finishing second eight times, with Riccardo Pianosi (ITA) winning bronze.

Mattia Maini of Britain was eighth.

29er Male/Mixed

Champions Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux signed off from the 29er male/mixed class with a win in the final race of the competition.

They finished 16 points ahead of Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi (ITA) who earned silver.

While Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain (IRL) claimed bronze.

Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb finished fourth.

29er Female

Ewa Lewandowska and Julia Maria Żmudzińska (POL) were crowned 29er female champions despite no racing taking place on Friday.

Sarah Jannin and Fleur Babin (FRA) took silver, Bronze went to Boróka and Szonja Fehér (HUN).

Madeline Bilbrough and Annabelle Vines finihed 12th.

ILCA 6 Male

Mattia Cesana (ITA) clinched gold in the ILCA 6 male class with a third-place finish in the final race of the competition.

He took victory by 15 points from Luka Zabukovec (SLO), with João Portes (POR) claiming the bronze.

Jack Graham-Troll of Britain finished 24th overall.

ILCA 6 Female

Roos Wind (NED) produced her fourth consecutive race win to claim ILCA 6 female gold.

Wind finished just four points ahead of Emma Mattivi (ITA) and a further point in front of Sienna Wright (IRL) at the conclusion of a dramatically close competition.

420 Male

Quan Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi (ITA) took gold, Jean-Philippe Boudard and Zou Schemmel (FRA) silver and bronze Morales Hernandez and Alejandro Martin of Spain.

Britain’s Henry Heathcote and Oscar Cawthorne had a storming final day (1, 2) to finish sixth overall.

420 Female

Joana Faulhaber Tostes Antunes Gonçalves and Gabriela Vassel (BRA) sealed 420 female gold on home waters.

They finished ahead of Maayan Shemesh and Emilie Louviot (ISR), with Kerkezou Iakovina and Giannouli Danai (GRE) holding onto bronze.

Britain’s Noa Moskovitch and Gabriella Burlton finished 12th.

Nacra 15

Daniel and Nora Garcia de la Casa (ESP) clinched a dramatic victory in the Nacra 15 class ahead of Cody Roe and Brooke Mertz (USA) .

Marie Mazuay and Clément Guignard (SUI) took the bronze.

Britain’s Sophie Raven and Sam Cox finished sixth.

Full results available here . . .