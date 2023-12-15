Silver for Finn Hawkins at iQFoil Games, Lanzarote, Spain

Britain’s Finn Hawkins battled through to the final run-off series to take Silver at the final iQFoil Games event in Lanzarote.

Winner was Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland with Johan Soe of Denmark completing the podium.

Sam Sills, GBR entry for the Paris Olympics finished in 28th place.

In the women, Britain’s Islay Watson and Emma Wilson made the final series.

But it was Sharon Kantor of Israel who eventually took the Gold.

Tamer Steinberg the Silver and Katy Spychakov the Bronze, both also of Israel.

Watson placing fourth and Wilson fifth.

iQFoil Games #7 Men – Final leaders (88 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND Open – – 29 pts

2nd GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS Open – – 97 pts

3rd DEN 37 Johan SØE u21 – – 113 pts

4th FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD Open – – 75 pts

5th ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA Open – – 85 pts

6th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY Open – – 102 pts

7th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE Open – – 127 pts

8th ESP 4 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS u21 – – 129 pts

9th ISR 24 Yoav OMER Open – – 125 pts

10th NED 36 Max CASTELEIN Open – – 129 pts

iQFoil Games #7 Women – Final leaders (72 entries)

1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR u21 – – 24 pts

2nd ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG u21 – – 55 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV Open – – 32 pts

4th GBR 20 Islay WATSON Open – – 69 pts

5th GBR 7 Emma WILSON Open – – 35 pts

6th ISR 2 Daniela PELEG u21 – – 77 pts

7th CRO 9 Palma ČARGO Open – – 87 pts

8th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES Open – – 87 pts

9th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA Open – – 69 pts

10th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI Open – – 90 pts

