Youth Worlds – All change on Day 3 in Brazil

It was a day of change at the top of the standings across the Youth Sailing World Championships, as new leaders emerged after a third day of racing.

Italian sailors led the charge, as Carola Colasanto rose to the top of the iQFOiL female class with two victories, while Mattia Cesana now has a healthy lead in the ILCA 6 male.

There was also success for Quan Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi, who reclaimed top spot in the 420 male, while Emma Mattivi sits top of the ILCA 6 female class.

Elsewhere, there was an impressive trio of wins from Stanisław Trepczyński (POL) to haul him to the top of the iQFOiL male class.

He joins Ewa Lewandowska and Julia Maria Żmudzińska as Polish sailors currently in gold medal positions.

iQFOiL Female

Carola Colasanto (ITA) bookended her day on the water with wins to climb to the top of the iQFOiL female standings. Kristyna Pinosova (CZE) second and Emma Viktoria Millend (EST) third.

Britain’s Darcey Shaw had her best day (2, 3, 2, 3) to place fourth overall, still counting a UFD.

iQFOiL Male

Three straight race wins to end the day put Stanisław Trepczyński (POL) top of the iQFOiL male standings, two points ahead of Leonardo Tomasini (ITA).

Boris Shaw (GBR) gained another place, now fourth, 24 pts off the leading trio.

ILCA 6 Male

Mattia Cesana (ITA) tops the ILCA 6 male standing with a 12-point lead in the standings ahead ofchallengers Hidde Schraffordt (NED) and David Ponesti Mesquida (ESP).

Britain’s Jack Graham-Troll had a better day, including a third in the final race to gain six places, now 13th overalls.

ILCA 6 Female

Italy’s Emma Mattivi leads tied on 22 pts with Sienna Wright of Ireland. Third is Petra Marendic of Croatia with 23 pts. No GBR entry.

420 Male

Quan Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi (ITA) took back the lead with a first and a third-place finish.

With three races remaining, they are 11 points ahead of both Morales Hernandez and Martin and previous leaders Jean-Philippe Boudard and Zou Schemmel.

Britain’s Henry Heathcote and Oscar Cawthorne dropped to 12th overall.

420 Female

After six races Antunes Gonç and Gabriela Vassel (BRA) have an 11 pt lead over second placed Maayan Shemesh and Emilie Louviot (ISR).

Britain’s Noa Moskovitch and Gabriella Burlton (17, 17) slipped back to 11th overall.

29er Male/Mixed

Karl Devaux and Hugo Revil of France kept their hold on top spot of the 29er male after nine races. Second are Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi (ITA).

Charlie Gran and Sam Webb hold on to third overall, just one point ahead of Guilherme and Fernando Prazeresof Brazil.

29er Female

Ewa Lewandowska and Julia Maria Żmudzińska (POL) maintained a 16 pt lead in the 29er female class despite race wins going elsewhere on day three of competition.

Second are Fleur Babin and Sarah Jannin of France. Britain’s Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough improved to 13th with four races to go.

Nacra 15

A pair of wins helped Cody Roe and Brooke Mertz (USA) back to the top of the Nacra 15 standings. Daniel and Nora Garcia de la Casa of Spain are four points back in second.

Britains Sam Cox and Sophie Raven are ninth after nine races.

Formula Kite Male

Max Maeder (SGP) continued his domination of the Formula Kite male class with another four wins after ten races.

Qibin Huang of China moves into second, Riccardo Pianosi of Italy slips to third. Mattia Maini of Britain is in eighth.

Formula Kite Female

Catalina Turienzo (ARG) leads after ten races. Britain’s Ella Geiger is now fifth overall.

Full results available here . . .