WASZP Games roar into life

The 2023 International WASZP Games roared to life at Sorrento, with Kiwi Sam Street’s seizing two race wins

Sam Street exhibited exceptional speed and tactics, clinching both races convincingly.

His flawless execution in race one, capitalising on the right side of the course for optimal breeze, secured a resounding victory over Italian contender Francesco Bertone (2, 8).

Bertone is tied on 10 pts in second place with Magnus Overbeck of Denmark (6, 4) and Markus Berthet of Norway (4, 6).

Best paced GBR are Andrew Bridgman (25, 10) in 13th, and Hattie Rogers (14, 22) in 17th.

International WASZP Games – Leaders after 2 races(93 entries)

1st NZL 1 Sam Street – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ITA 2671 Francesco Bertone – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

3rd DEN 3582 Magnus Overbeck – – 6 4 – – 10 pts

4th NOR 2956 Markus Berthet – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

5th ITA 4 Ettore Botticini – – 9 2 – – 11 pts

6th FRA 2261 Hippolyte Gruet – – 8 3 – – 11 pts

7th AUS 2150 Tom Trotman – – 7 5 – – 12 pts

8th NZL 2779 Tim Howse – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

9th USA 3463 Gavin Ball – – 3 16 – – 19 pts

10th ESP 3585 Quicorras Urios – – 12 9 – – 21 pts

11th AUS 2812 Daniel Links – – 10 13 – – 23 pts

12th CAN 3578 Jackson Macaulay – – 21 11 – – 32 pts

13th GBR 3597 Andrew Bridgman – – 25 10 – – 35 pts

14th AUS 2492 Jack Felstenthal – – 11 24 – – 35 pts

15th AUS 3166 Aidan Simmons – – 23 12 – – 35 pts

16th CAN 3577 Andrew Chisholm – – 16 19 – – 35 pts

17th GBR 3599 Hattie Rogers – – 14 22 – – 36 pts

18th AUS 3488 Louis Tilly – – 19 17 – – 36 pts

19th SUI 3583 Micha de Weck – – 17 20 – – 37 pts

20th AUS 3458 Keizo Tomishima – – 18 21 – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .