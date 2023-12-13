WASZP Games roar into life

The 2023 International WASZP Games roared to life at Sorrento, with Kiwi Sam Street’s seizing two race wins
Sam Street exhibited exceptional speed and tactics, clinching both races convincingly.
His flawless execution in race one, capitalising on the right side of the course for optimal breeze, secured a resounding victory over Italian contender Francesco Bertone (2, 8).
Bertone is tied on 10 pts in second place with Magnus Overbeck of Denmark (6, 4) and Markus Berthet of Norway (4, 6).
Best paced GBR are Andrew Bridgman (25, 10) in 13th, and Hattie Rogers (14, 22) in 17th.
International WASZP Games – Leaders after 2 races(93 entries)
1st NZL 1 Sam Street – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd ITA 2671 Francesco Bertone – – 2 8 – – 10 pts
3rd DEN 3582 Magnus Overbeck – – 6 4 – – 10 pts
4th NOR 2956 Markus Berthet – – 4 6 – – 10 pts
5th ITA 4 Ettore Botticini – – 9 2 – – 11 pts
6th FRA 2261 Hippolyte Gruet – – 8 3 – – 11 pts
7th AUS 2150 Tom Trotman – – 7 5 – – 12 pts
8th NZL 2779 Tim Howse – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
9th USA 3463 Gavin Ball – – 3 16 – – 19 pts
10th ESP 3585 Quicorras Urios – – 12 9 – – 21 pts
11th AUS 2812 Daniel Links – – 10 13 – – 23 pts
12th CAN 3578 Jackson Macaulay – – 21 11 – – 32 pts
13th GBR 3597 Andrew Bridgman – – 25 10 – – 35 pts
14th AUS 2492 Jack Felstenthal – – 11 24 – – 35 pts
15th AUS 3166 Aidan Simmons – – 23 12 – – 35 pts
16th CAN 3577 Andrew Chisholm – – 16 19 – – 35 pts
17th GBR 3599 Hattie Rogers – – 14 22 – – 36 pts
18th AUS 3488 Louis Tilly – – 19 17 – – 36 pts
19th SUI 3583 Micha de Weck – – 17 20 – – 37 pts
20th AUS 3458 Keizo Tomishima – – 18 21 – – 39 pts