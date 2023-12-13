Oyster 565 to star at boot Düsseldorf 2024

Oyster will be showcasing the highly-popular Oyster 565 at boot Düsseldorf from 20-28 January 2024.

The Oyster 565 at the show is hull number 16, and features a distinctive walnut interior – the first time this choice of bespoke interior design has been displayed at boot Düsseldorf.

Oyster will also be hosting regular illustrated talks about the Oyster World Rally on their stand.

The only fully supported and exclusive circumnavigation of the world, the next 16-month 2024/25 Oyster World Rally sets off from Antigua on 14th January.

There are 21 Oyster Yachts taking part, of which five are the Oyster 565, illustrating the popularity of this size of yacht for long distance bluewater sailing and cruising.

Those interested in booking a viewing, or attending the Oyster World Rally talks, can find out more by visiting Oyster’s Event page Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show 2024 | Oyster Yachts