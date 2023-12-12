Youth Worlds – Second day of racing in Brazil

Charlie Gran and Sam Webb sit third overall in the Men’s 29er after six races, including a win in race five.

The British pair are six points behind second-placed Demurtas and Santi of Italy, who finished second in all three races, as Karl Devaux and Hugo Revil of France take their lead to 12 pts.

In the women’s 29er, Ewa Lewandowska and Julia Maria Żmudzińska of Poland continued their fine form with two more wins.

Second are Fleur Babin and Sarah Jannin of France. Britain’s Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough slip to 15th.

Formula Kite Male

Max Maeder (SGP) made a stunning start to the Formula Kite male competition, winning all six races to take a commanding lead after their first day of racing.

Riccardo Pianosi of Italy is second and Qibin Huang of China third. Mattia Maini of Britain is in ninth.

Formula Kite Female

Catalina Turienzo (ARG) took the early lead in the Formula Kite female class thanks to two wins and three second-place finishes.

Britain’s Ella Geiger picked up a win and placed fith overall after six races.

ILCA 6 Female

Two second-place finishes put Adriana Spain’s Castro Nuñez top of the ILCA 6 female standings. Italy’s Emma Mattivi is just one point back in second, and Roos Wind of Holland third.

ILCA 6 male

Hidde Schraffordt of Holland leads after four races, with second Erik Norlen two points back. Britain’s Jack Graham-Troll is in 19th.

Nacra 15 mixed

Wins in two of Tuesday’s three races saw Daniel and Nora Garcia de la Casa of Spain take the overall lead in the Narca 15 class.

They have a four point lead from Cody Ror and Brooke Mertz of the USA. Sam Cox and Sophie Raven are ninth after six races.

iQFOiL Male

Two wins helped Leonardo Tomasini (ITA) rise to the top of the iQFOiL male standings. Boris Shaw of Britain is fifth after eight races.

iQFOiL Female

Merve Vatan (TUR) maintained her spot atop the iQFOiL female standings with another race victory, but only one point advantage over Carola Colasanto (ITA).

Britain’s Darcey Shaw continued her penalty strewn series and is in 12th place.

420 Male

Victory in the day’s opening race helped lift Jean-Philippe Boudard and Zou Schemmel (FRA) to the top of the standings, tied on eight points with Quan Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi (ITA).

A second place in race 4 helped Henry Heathcote and Oscar Cawthorne into ninth place.

420 Female

Joana Faulhaber Tostes Antunes Gonç and Gabriela Vassel (BRA) continued their strong form with another win, to sit nine points clear at the top of the 420 female standings.

A win for Britain’s Noa Moskovitch and Gabriella Burlton lifted them into seventh overall.

Full results available here . . .