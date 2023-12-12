SailGP has confirmed New Zealand event move to Christchurch

SailGP has confirmed that the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will return to Christchurch, New Zealand for Season 4.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will be staged on the spectacular Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour.

The event was originally scheduled for Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour with Wynyard Point as the spectator area.

The unavailability of Wynyard Point triggered the search for a new venue.

The Christchurch event will keep the original dates 23 and 24 March 2024.

Before that event the globe-trotting SailGP League will visit Abu Dhabi (January) and Australia (February).

SailGP Season 4 Schedule 2023-2024

2024

January 13–14 | Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council

February 24–25 | KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney

March 23-24 | ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix I Christchurch

May 5-6 | Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

June 1-2 | ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax

June 22-23 | Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix | New York

July 13-14 | SailGP Season 4 Grand Final | San Francisco