Translated 9 take Ocean Globe Race Trio of Titles on arrival into Auckland

The Italians roar into Auckland In Historic McIntyre Ocean Globe Race Finish to Leg 2

After 36 days and 7500 nm of racing Translated 9 triumphs taking first in Line Honours, Provisional IRC and Flyer Class in Leg 2 of the Ocean Globe Race.

At the time of writing Pen Duick VI had just crossed the line, finishing at 01:41:20 (NZDT).

Spirit of Helsinki, the Swan 651 skippered by Jussi Paavoseppä is another 2.5 hours behind.

Spirit of Helsinki will be disappointed to have handed over their leader board title to Translated 9, having been extremely proud of their achievements in Cape Town.

A perfect finish to the perfect Southern Ocean sailing adventure – and in true Auckland style the triumphant Translated 9 were greeted with four seasons in one day.

The stunning Italian Swan 65, skippered by Vittorio Malingri, sailed over the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron finish line at 13hrs 25m 22 seconds (NZDT) taking first in line honours, provisional IRC and Flyer Class.

This will herald their second IRC win, having taken the title in the Leg One race, Southampton to Cape Town.

The ten-strong crew were determined to retain the prestigious title in the Cape Town to Auckland leg and their dogged determination paid off.

The Ocean Globe Race, a race celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Whitbread Round the World Race, arriving in New Zealand means Translated 9’s triumphant return to Auckland is particularly poignant.

The yacht and her crew have deep historical connections to the Whitbread and Auckland. In 1977, she sailed into the city under the name ADC Accutrac, skippered by Claire Francis, the first woman to skipper a Whitbread yacht.