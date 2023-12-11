First day of racing at Youth Worlds in Brazil

After day 1 of the Youth Sailing World Championships in Búzios, Brazil best placed British competitors were in the 29er and IQFOIL.



In the men’s 29er, Charlie Gran and Sam Webb are 4th after three races, six points off leaders Karl Devaux and Hugo Revil of France who won two races.

In the female 29er, Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough finished the day in 9th. Leading are Ewa Lewdowska and Julia Maria Żmudzinska of Poland after three race wins.

Italy’s Quan Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi took the early lead in the 420 Male/Mixed class after a 1 and 4. Britain’s Henry Heathcote and Oscar Cawthorne are in 14th.

In the women 420, Faulhaber Tostes Antunes Gonç and Vassel of Brazil won both races. Britain’s Noa Moskovitch and Gabriella Burlton are 11th.

In the male IQFOIL windsurfer, Boris Shaw (GBR) is 5th after four races, leaader is Noé Garandeau of France just one point ahead of Stanislaw Trepczyński Poland.

In the female event, Merve Vatan of Furkey took the early lead with two wins, while Darcey Shaw (GBR) took victory in race three and sits fourth overall.

Hidde Schraffordt (NED) tops of the ILCA 6 male standings after the first day of sailing. Britain’s Jack Graham-Troll is 7th after two races.

In the women Croatia’s Petra Marendic leads the way with two top four finishes – No GBR entry.

Cody Roe and Brooke Mertz (USA) top the Nacra 15 standings, tied on points with Daniel and Nora Garcia de la Casa (ESP). Britain’s Sam Cox and Sophie Raven are 10th after two races.

Full results available here . . .