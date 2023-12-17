6th Portugal Grand Prix – Round 1 completed for the Olympic Classes

The well supported 6th Portugal Grand Prix for Olympic classes at Vilamoura finished Sunday.

This final major European event of the year attracted 400 sailors to Vilamoura.

The ILAC 6 and 7 classes will now head off for their World Championships, taking place in Mar del Plata, Argentina, for the women and Adelaide, Australia for the Men.

Britain’s James Grummet and Rhos Hawes won the 49er event, ahead of Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria.

Team GB Olympic competitors James Peters and Fynn Steritt only sailed three of the 11 races.

In the women’s 49erFX winners were Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi of Italy ahead of Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea of the USA.

Team GB Olympic competitors Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finished third in the 49erFX.

Winner of the women’s ILCA 6 was Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, with best GBR Daisy Collingbridge.

In the men’s ILCA 7, winner was Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway. Best GBR was Sam Waley in sixth.

Team GB Olympic competitor Michael Beckett finished 12th.

The Nacra 17 event was won by Margaux Billy and Noah Chauvin of France.

49er Men – Final Leaders after 11 races (37 entries)

1st GBR 102 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES – – 35 pts

2nd AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 45 pts

3rd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris VAN DE WERKEN – – 49 pts

Othert GBR:

12th GBR Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN – – 162 pts

19th GBR Leo WILKINSON and Ben BRADLEY – – 212 pts

22nd GBR Duncan GREGOR and Freddie LONSDALE – – 233 pts

49erFX Women – Final Leaders after 11 races (20 entries)

1st ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 23 pts

2nd USA 7 Stephanie ROBLE and Margaret SHEA – – 36 pts

3rd GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 53 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Final Leaders after 8 races (70 entries)

1st DEN 1 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 25 pts

2nd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 36 pts

3rd NED 7 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 44 pts

Best GBR:

7th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 79 pts

9th GBR SNELLGROVE – – 89 pts

10th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 93 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Final Leaders after 8 races (96 entries)

1st NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 26 pts

2nd GER 223713 Philipp BUHL – – 27 pts

3rd TUR 213512 Yigit Yalcin CITAK – – 39 pts

Best GBR:

6th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 47 pts

12th GBR Michael BECKETT – – 76 pts

18th GBR Daniel WHITELEY – – 95 pts

Nacra 17 – Final Leaders after 11 races (17 entries)

1st FRA 485 Margaux BILLY and Noah CHAUVIN – – 42 pts

2nd USA 50 Sarah NEWBERRY MOORE and David LIEBENBERG – – 50 pts

3rd AUT 9 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 52 pts

No GBR entry

