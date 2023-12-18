Iain Percy pays birthday tribute to Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson

Iain Percy has paid a birthday tribute to his Olympic sailing partner, Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson, who died while training for the America’s Cup 10 years ago.

Andrew Simpson MBE, from Sherborne, Dorset, was killed in an accident in 2013 when the catamaran he was aboard capsized during training for the America’s Cup.

Sailing together in the Star class, Simpson won Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.

On social media fellow Olympian Iain Percy said . . . “On what would have been Andrew’s 47th birthday, wherever you are in the world, make sure to raise a glass today in honour of the big man.”

After his death, the foundation was set up in his memory by fellow sailors Sir Ben Ainslie and Iain Percy, along with his widow Leah Simpson and his sister Amanda, to support youth sailing.

The Andrew Simpson Foundation operates not-for-profit watersports centres in Portland, Portsmouth, Reading and Birmingham as well as the international Bart’s Bash event.