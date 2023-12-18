113 strong fleet set for 2023 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

A diverse fleet, including multiple former winners, will take on the 628 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on Boxing Day.

One hundred and thirteen boats are entered for the 78th running of Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s famous race, which begins on Sydney Harbour at 1 PM on Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December.

There are 10 international entrants: from New Zealand (Allegresse, Caro and Niksen), Hong Kong (Antipodes and SHK Scallywag), New Caledonia (Eye Candy), USA (Lenny), France (Teasing Machine), Germany (Rockall 8), and Ireland (Cinnamon Girl).



Four 100-foot maxis will likely vie for Line Honours this year – four-time winner Andoo Comanche which took Line Honours in 2022 and holds the race record of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, and 24 seconds as LDV Comanche for Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant (2017).

Law Connect, which placed second last year and won the John H Illingworth Challenge Cup as first across the line back in 2016 as Perpetual LOYAL, SHK Scallywag, and Wild Thing 100, the recently modified Botin 80 Stefan Racing.

Sam Haynes and the crew of his TP52 Celestial are back to defend the coveted Tattersall Cup awarded in 2022 as Overall winner under IRC on corrected time.

The competition for the major prize will be hotly contested this year with eight mini maxis and nine TP52s and other 52-foot racers, as well as a range of smaller boats across all divisions, including two-handed, that could be up for the challenge if conditions favour them.

Five other past Overall winners are also racing this year.

From the four 100-foot maxis through to the three 30-footers – Currawong, Niksen and Gun Runner, the fleet will take the line on Boxing Day to add another chapter to the race’s rich history.

They will join the 6,407 boats that have competed since 1945 when nine boats took on the challenge to race to Hobart from Sydney Harbour.