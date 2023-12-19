Palamós Christmas Race will be a little late this year

The 329 sailors participating in the 47th edition of the Christmas Race will have to wait until this Wednesday to start sailing.

On the opening day, the wind refused to show up in the bay of Palamós due to the powerful high-pressure system anchored over Europe.

Around 250 crews are taking part, divided into 8 categories . . . ILCA 6 Men (51), ILCA 6 Women (19), ILCA 4 Men (40), ILCA 4 Women (20), 420 Men/Mixed (48), 420 Women (17), 29er Men/Mixed (27), 29er Women (10).

In terms of countries there are 18: Germany (12), Austria (5), Australia (1), Belgium (1), Canada (1), Slovakia (1), Spain (1), France (88), France (34), Finland (1), Great Britain (24), Italy (13), Mexico (1), Netherlands (19), Poland (6), Portugal (7), Switzerland (7), Sweden (2) and Ukraine (9).

Major entry for the British is in the 420 class with 16 entries in a fleet of 62.

Other GBR entries are in the 29er, the ILCA4 and the ILCA6.