Superyacht Challenge Antigua – 218ft (66.45m) Hetairos takes opening race win

The stand-alone Round Antigua Race marked the start of racing at the Superyacht Challenge Antigua.

The 218ft (66.45m) Dykstra/Reichel Pugh ketch Hetairos was the first to start in the pursuit race. Skippered by Graham Newton, Hetairos took Line Honours, completing the Round Antigua Race in an elapsed time of 03 Hours 49 Mins and 30 Secs.

Hetairos narrowly missed breaking their own race record by just three minutes and 22 seconds.

The overall winner was calculated using the new ORC Time Over Distance Weather Routing scoring method. Hetairos was the winner by eight minutes and 12 seconds after time correction from Hummingbird.

15 knots from the east, with a relatively smooth sea state, provided glorious sailing conditions. Brilliant tropical sunshine sustained for the circular course of 46.8 nautical miles.

The Swan 90 (27m) Hummingbird, skippered by Josh Hill, was taking part in their first race under new owners on board.

Hummingbird started with amazing precision, crossing the start line just one second after the gun. Hummingbird finished the race in an elapsed time of 05 Hours 05 Mins and 30 Secs.

The first race day for the series to decide the 13th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua starts Thursday 14th March with racing off the South Coast of Antigua.

The Superyacht Challenge Antigua is hosted by the Admiral’s Inn and Antigua Rigging in association with National Parks Antigua.