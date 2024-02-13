Latest World Sailing Rankings for February 2024

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR sailors as of 6 Feb 2024, following the recent events down under.

For the British John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, remain the only competitors with a No.1 world ranking in their class.

With Team GB having announced their selections for the Paris Olympics – except for the women’s ILCA6 – that Britain have qualified for, they can concentrate on their build-up to the Games in August.

Although Britain is qualified for the women’s ILCA6, a selection has still to be announced.

The RYA (who select the competitors) are waiting on more event results, with the next being the ILCA Senior European championship in Greece 16 to 23 February before naming their choice . . . see the GBR rankings below.



Other countries have also started to announce their Olympic selections, and there are likely to be a number of unsuccessful teams pulling out of events as they wrap-up their programmes.

For Team GB the 470 Worlds in Palma at the end of February will be a critical event, they still need to qualify for Paris, and if successful then make their selection.

It’s a similar situation in the men’s IQ Foil, with qualification still to be achieved.

There is still the Hempel WC Series Hyeres Regatta in April, the ‘Last Chance’ event for Olympic qualification.

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1st)

2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei ITA

3rd ITA Ruggero Tito and Caterina Banti ITA

470 Mixed: GBR still to qualify for Paris Olympics

1st ITA – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman

GBR 14th – Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre

GBR 20th – Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt (1st)

GBR 12th – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

49erFX Women:

1st NED – Odile Van Aanholt and Annett Duetz

GBR 8th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st NED – Duko Bos

GBR 3rd – Michael Beckett

ILCA6/Radial Women: GBR still to select competitor for Paris Olympics

1st NED – Maxime Jonker

GBR 9th – Hannah Snellgrove

GBR 31st – Matilda Nicholls

GBr 38th – Daisy Collingridge

IQ Foil Men:

1st NED – Luuc Van Opzeeland

GBR 13th – Sam Sills

IQ Foil Women:

1st ISR – Sharon Kantor

GBR 2nd – Emma Wilson

Formula Kite Men: GBR still to qualify for Paris Olympics

1st FRA – Axel Mazella

GBR 11th – Conner Bainbridge

GBR 41st – Mattia Maini

GBR 48th – Guy Bridge

Formula Kite Women:

1st FRA – Poema Newland

GBR 3rd – Eleanor Aldridge

Full World Sailing rankings available here . . .

