SB20 World Championships – Charlotte Borghesi takes 5pt lead on first day of racing

Charlotte Borghesi UAE, sailing with Pippa Kenton-Page, Goncalo Lopes and Artem Basalkin takes a five point lead at the SB20 World Championship.

After two races Borghesi (2, 2) leads from Ian Garreta of France (8, 1) with Michael Buchanan of Singapore (4, 7) in third and Edward Russo of France (3, 10) in fourth.

Winner of the first race was John Pollard of Britain ahead of Borghesi, with Russo third.

Pollard then posted a 32nd in the second race, placing him 14th overall for the day.

Ian Garreta won the second race, with Borghesi again claiming second place to top the leaderboard.

In third place was Lyuben Tenekedzhiev of Bulgaria, improving on their 22nd from the first race, and fourth Edoardo Martinelli UAE to finish the day in seventh overall.

2024 SB20 World Championships – Leaders after 2 races (48 entries)

Full results available here . . .