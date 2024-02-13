Fireball World Championship – Day 3

The wind was just too strong on day 3 of the Fireball World Championships, hitting 46 knots, and racing was cancelled.

This means that the lay day Wednesday will now be used for racing to keep things on Schedule

The championship is hosted by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, Australia, from 11 to 16 February.

2024 Fireball World Championship – Leaders after 4 races ( 58 entries)

1st GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend 2 5 6 3 – – 16 pts

2nd AUS Ben Schulz and Angus Higgins 5 3 5 4 – – 17 pts

3rd AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien 1 1 16 2 – – 20 pts

4th AUS Tom Gordon and Jack Fletcher 6 9 3 5 – – 23 pts

5th GBR Thomas Gillard and Andy Thompson 3 2 18 1 – – 24 pts

6th GBR David Hall and Paul Constable 4 4 13 7 – – 28 pts

7th AUS Ben Knoop and James Belton 7 7 12 9 – – 35 pts

8th AUS John Heywood and Daniel George 13 13 2 8 – – 36 pts

9th AUS Sophie Jackson and Josh Galland 12 6 14 11 – – 43 pts

10th GBR Kevin Hope and William Cook 16 11 7 16 – – 50 pts

Full results available here . . .