GP14 World Championship – Soaring shipping costs and Red Sea conflict force alternative venue

The GP14 International Committee has decided to relocate the 2026 World Championship to an alternative venue.

Originally intended to take place in Sri Lanka, but following a review by the GP14 International Committee in early February, a decision was made to relocate the 2026 World Championship to an alternative venue – the Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club, Belfast.

The Sri Lanka Championship Committee were notified, Irish President Andy Johnston said, “It was with much regret that the Committee had to consider this course of action,”

The primary factors leading to that decision were . . . The big increase in container shipping costs, and likely uncertainty of future shipping costs, with the continuing Red Sea shipping attacks also effecting delivery times and schedules. Longhaul air fares have also risen considerably and were unlikely to drop in the near to medium future.

Bearing in mind all these factors the Committee believed there are very few sailors in Ireland or the UK who could commit to an event in Sri Lanka in two years time.

The General Committee thus decided that it would be sensible as a class to look for an alternative venue for 2026 World Championships.

The GP14 International Committee have now announced that the Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club, Belfast, have agreed to take on the task of hosting the 2026 GP14 World Championships.

The Club were already earmarked to host the 2026 UK Nationals so were ideally placed to step into the breech. More details and revised dates to follow.

No such problems for the 2024 GP14 World Championships taking place at the Welsh National Sailing Academy and Events Centre (Plas Heli), Pwllheli, from 10 to 16 August 2024. Entry is open and already at 60+.