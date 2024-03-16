America’s Cup – Luna Rossa AC75 race boat hits the road

The roads of Europe are alive with America’s Cup AC75 raceboats on route to Barcelona, Spain.

Latest to hit the road is the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team raceboat heading from the Persico Marine build facility in Bergamo, to the team’s base in Cagliari, Sardinia.

After it is commissioned there, it will commence sailing trials, expected in April, before transferring to Barcelona.

Four teams – Emirates Team New Zealand, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and INEOS Britannia – have given the required two months notice of their intention to launch their AC75 raceboats, however without specific dates.

The Alinghi Red Bull Racing AC75 BoatOne arrived in Barcelona two weeks ago, and is installed in their facility there, expected to be unveiled to the public no earlier than 5 April.

The AC37 event programme and activities officially start on the 22 August ahead of the final Preliminary Regatta which runs through to the 25 August.

This event will feature the team’s sailing fleet races against one another in their new AC75 designs, the first chance to see the yachts in real action.

The Louis Vuitton Cup, to decide the ultimate Challenger, begins with Round Robin stages from the 29 August.

