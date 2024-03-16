29er Allen UK Grand Prix 4 – Crossley and Webb lead after Day 1 at HISC

First day of the 29er Allen UK Grand Prix No. 4 at Hayling Island SC.

James Crossley and Sam Webb (2, 1, 1) lead after three races with 4 pts, with second Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks (1, 2, 2) on 5 pts.

In third place, nine points off the leaders, are Finn Morris and Charlie Gran (6, 4, 4) with 14 pts,

Fourth are Alex and Max Sydenham with 16 pts, fifth Santi Sesto Cosby and Noah Fitzgerald on 23 pts, and rounding out the top six, Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield with 24 pts.

After Saturday’s light conditions there is the hope of a slightly increased breeze for Sunday.

29er Allen UK Grand Prix No.4 – Day 1 leaders after 3 races (49 entries)

Full results available here . . .