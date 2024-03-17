GBR IRC National Championships leave the Solent for the first time

IRC’s 40th year sees the GBR IRC National Championship leave the Solent for the first time.

In 2024 it will be held at the ‘International’ Poole Regatta over the Spring Bank Holiday 25-27 May, with 3 days of racing in beautiful Poole Bay plus après race entertainment every day.

Early bird discounted entry fees apply until 13 April so those wishing to be part of this special event are advised to enter soon!

NOR and Entry at https://pooleregatta.co.uk/

Do you fancy a change from your local club racing?

GBR IRC Championships offer a variety of opportunities to race within different fleets and discover exciting new racing venues and challenges, as well as have the chance to win Spinlock prizes.

In addition, GBR IRC Regional Champions have the opportunity to race for free at the following year’s GBR IRC National Championship.

More information available here . . .