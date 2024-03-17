29er Allen UK Grand Prix 4 – Comfortable win for Crossley and Webb at Hayling

James Crossley and Sam Webb (1 -10 3 1) added two more race wins to their scoreline to take a comfortable 11 point victory at the 29er Allen UK Grand Prix No. 4 at Hayling Island SC.

While Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks (-50 4 1 2) were able to discard a BFD to keep second overall with 21 pts.

The first female crew had a 20 point advantage over fast improving Dirk Rogers and Will McEwen ( 3 1 2 13) who jumped into third overall with 41 pts.

Also rising rapidly up the leaderboard were Laura Elms and Jess Charlesworth (2 7 4 8 -) to take fourth,.

With Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield slipping to fifth, one point ahead of Millie Deacon and Tom Armstrong in sixth and first mixed crew.

29er Allen UK Grand Prix No.4 – Final leaders after 8 races (49 entries)

1st 3426 James Crossley / Sam Webb M 2 1 1 1 1 -10 3 1 – – 10 pts

2nd 3079 Annabelle Vines / Amelie Hiscocks F 1 2 2 9 -50 4 1 2 – – 21 pts

3rd 2222 Dirk Rogers / Will McEwen M -18 10 6 6 3 1 2 13 – – 41 pts

4th 2477 Laura Elms / Jess Charlesworth F -16 7 11 5 2 7 4 8 – – 44 pts

5th 2898 Jac Bailey / Ben Sinfield M 3 12 9 2 6 14 -18 3 – – 49 pts

6th 2122 Millie Deacon / Tom Armstrong MX -12 11 7 7 7 3 5 10 – – 50 pts

7th 3351 Kitty O’Halloran / Lily O’Halloran F 7 26 5 3 -50 2 11 9 – – 63 pts

8th 2880 Alex Sydenham / Max Sydenham M 8 5 3 10 4 -24 22 14 – – 66 pts

9th 2849 Finn Morris / Charlie Gran M 6 4 19 8 -50 16 12 7 – – 72 pts

10th 843 Santi Sesto Cosby / Noah Fitzgerald M 4 3 16 21 -50 19 8 4 – – 75 pts

11th 3400 Charlie Gatehouse / Sam Tonks M 11 -22 15 11 8 13 20 5 – – 83 pts

12th 2903 Joe Wimpory / Angus Cockburn M 9 30 -32 4 5 6 13 18 – – 85 pts

13th 3410 Merryn Attridge / Jack Solly M 13 8 10 12 -50 8 26 11 – – 88 pts

14th 3224 Ella Lightbody / Holly Mitchell F 15 -16 13 14 12 11 14 12 – – 91 pts

15th 2826 Maya Bergmann Smith / Tristan Alheid MX 17 18 -20 15 10 9 7 16 – – 92 pts

16th 2231 Freya Hutchinson / Joanna Macalister F 14 15 8 17 20 -29 9 15 – – 98 pts

17th 2924 Lila Edwards / Erin Pank F 5 6 17 16 13 33 10 -50 – – 100 pts

18th 2506 Oliver Stratton-Brown / Andrew Soars M 22 19 12 -33 14 5 17 21 – – 110 pts

19th 2915 Louis Hiscocks / Ben Adler M 24 20 23 23 11 -31 6 17 – – 124 pts

20th 3007 Henry Keegan / Charlie Hopkinson M 20 9 24 34 9 -36 23 6 – – 125 pts

Full results available here . . .