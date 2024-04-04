Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – Consistency is key but difficult to find on day 4

The light sea-breeze condition on the Bay Of Palma today proved especially testing for the giant fleet at the 53 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar.

Many of the event leaders struggled to record consistently top finishes as the winds moved around in direction and pressure over the fourth day of racing, and some fleets failed to get to race.

ILCA 7 Men

GBR’s Micky Beckett rode his luck again, able to drop a BDF and then winning a race to finish day 4 with an increased lead of 14 points.

Germany’s Philipp Buhl (13, 3) is now second and Australia’s Matt Wearn (18, 11) is third, with Jean Bernaz (27, 19) of France fourth.



Nacra 17 Mixed

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet recovered to second overall, seven points behind Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti who recoverd the lead, with Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco of Argentina third.

Mixed Dinghy 470

No good news for GBR’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube who slip to 10th after discarding a 25th.

Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson keep their lead, reduced to two points, ahead of Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman and third Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France.

49er Men

Poland’s Lukasz Przybytek and Jacek Piasecki lead after four more Final series races, tied on 40 pts with Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel.

Andrew Mollererus and Ian Macdiarmid of the USA are third with 43 pts.

Not looking so good for Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes dropping to 16th, with Leo Wilkinson and Ben Bradley in 41st.

49erFX Women

Norway’s Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen keep the lead with 37 pts, ahead of Misaki Tanaka and Sera Nagamatsu of Japan who took two race wins to move into second.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey jump into (10, 4, 3, 2). Not all flights raced.

Formula Kite Women

The women complete 15 races and the USA’s Daniela Moroz now has a 12 point lead with nine race wins. Second is Breiana Whitehead of Australia with 29 pts and Leonie Meyer third overall on 40 pts.

Formula Kite Men

With the Men’s kite event now on 16 races, Singapore’s Max Maeder. takes back the lead with 18 pts and a three point lead from Riccardo Pianosi of Italy.

ILCA 6 Women

Australia’s Mara Stransky (5, 16) leads the gold fleet with 45 pts, second is Mária Érdi of Nungary with 48 pts and third is the Dane Anna Munch with 57 pts.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (20, 29) drops to fifth and Daisy Collingbridge 21st.

IQ Foil Men

Pawel Tarnowski of Poland continues to lead with 6 pts, with second Nicolò Renna of Italy on 11pts and third Tom Reuveny of Israel third and Louis Pignolet of France fourth.

Best GBR is Team GB’s Sam Sills is 14th and Finn Hawkins in 20th.

IQ Foil Women

Maya Gysler of Norway leads 7 races on 27 pts. Mina Mobekk of Norway is second with 35 pts, and Theresa Marie Steilein of Germany third with 47 pts.

Britain’s Islay Watson is 15th and Team GB’s Emma Wilson 18th.

Just one day of Gold Fleet racing remains. Once Friday’s competition is complete it will be only the best 10 in each of the 10 fleets who will progress to the Medal Race battles of Super Saturday on the Bay of Palma.

