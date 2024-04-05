505 Southern Championship at Hayling Island SC

The 2024 Southern Area Championship is at Hayling Island 11-12 May

The event is being held jointly with Ospreys, Fireballs and Contenders

There is a curry buffet on Saturday night and it should be a good social

Enter before 17 April and Save £10

If you have not stayed at Hayling before there is good accommodation at the club and the breakfasts are really good.

If you are planning on coming please enter soon so the event resources can be properly planned.

Several boats are also going to be practising on Friday 10th. We’ll have rib support and plan to organise some practise starts and short sprints – all are very welcome.

Discounted entry fees will apply to entries received before 17 April 2024. Thereafter the full fee will apply. Online entry will finally close on 8 May 2024.

See event details and entry details here . . .