2024 RYA Youth Nationals – Final Day at Weymouth

From soft breeze at the beginning of the week, to big breeze in the final few days of the 2024 RYA Youth Nationals at Weymouth.

2024 RYA Youth Nationals – Final Leaders.

ILCA 6 Women (19 entries)

1st GBR Amélie HACKER Aldeburgh YC – – 14 pts

2nd GBR Megan THOMSON Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 29 pts

3rd GBR Millie LEWIS Medway YC – – 34 pts

ILCA 6 Men (52 entries)

1st GBR Thommie GRIT, Royal Hospital School – – 36 pts

2nd GBR Hamish COLLINGRIDGE, Waldringfield SC – – 48 pts

3rd GBR Leo YATES, Island Barn Reservoir SC – – 68 pts

ILCA 7 Men (8 entries)

1st GBR Christopher MARSH, Royal Hospital School – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Henry REDMOND, Covenham SC – – 25 pts

3rd GBR George COLQUITT, West Kirby SC – – 34 pts

IQ Foil Mixed (24 entries)

1st GBR Will ZIEGLER, Andrew Simpson Portsmouth – – 18 pts

2nd GBR Galahad BYE, Parkstone YC – – 33 pts

3rd GBR Dan MACGREGOR, Dalgety Bay SC – – 67 pts

Nacra 15 Mixed (18 entries)

1st GBR 334 Sam COX and Sophie RAVEN, Restronguet SC – – 17 pts

2nd BEL 307 Mateo LECLERCQ and Mathieu PINSART, RBSC – – 19 pts

3rd BEL 303 Anna MORTELÉ and Simon JACOBS, RBSC – – 57 pts

420 Mixed (32 entries)

1st GBR Arwen FFLUR and Matthew RAYNER, Welsh National SA – – 30 pts

2nd GBR William FLETCHER and Ethan SPARKES, Royal Southern YC – – 40 pts

3rd GBR George CREASY and Olivia CREASY, West Kirby SC – – 40 pts

29er Mixed (51 entries)

1st GBR Finian MORRIS and Charlie GRAN, Royal Lymington YC/JHISC – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Noah FITZGERALD, Royal Lymington YC/WPNSA – – 20 pts

3rd GBR James CROSSLEY and Sam WEBB, WPNSA/ Royal Lymington YC – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .