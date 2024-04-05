Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – Beckett nails third event win

Britain’s ILCA 7 racer Micky Beckett and Italian Nacra 17 Olympic and world champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti won their events with a day to spare (barring accidents) at the Mallorca’s Olympic classes event.

ILCA 7 Men

GBR’s Micky Beckett won his third back-to-back in consecutive years at this key indicator event. He will take a 36 point led into the Medal race.

Germany’s Philipp Buhl sits in second with Jean Bernaz of France in third and Australia’s Matt Wearn in fourth fighting for a podium place.

Nacra 17 Mixed

Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti have also locked-in the gold with a 27 point lead.

In second are Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei ITA and third Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco of Argenti.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet are fourth with the chance of a bronze if they can overturn a 5 point deficet.

Mixed Dinghy 470

GBR’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube are in eighth place for the Medal race and look out of the medals.

Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France will battle for the gold with Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman.

49erFX Women

Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi have a one point lead over Norway’s Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen in the battle for gold, with Misaki Tanaka and Sera Nagamatsu of Japan looking for the bronze.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey are in 6th with an outside chance of making the podium.

49er Men

Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel have a four point advantage over Poland’s Lukasz Przybytek and Jacek Piasecki with Andrew Mollererus and Ian Macdiarmid of the USA three points back . . . so this could go anyway.

Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes did not make the cut, and finish 16th, with Leo Wilkinson and Ben Bradley in 38th.

ILCA 6 Women

Mária Érdi of Hungary has a 14 pt lead ahead of Australia’s Elyse Ainswoth and Mara Stransky in the medal battle.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls will be hoping to split them to grab a medal. Daisy Collingbridge finished 16th.

The Formula Kite and IQFoil have a different Medal race format, with the top ten involved in a series of knock-out races.

Formula Kite Women

The USA’s Daniela Moroz leads. Second is Breiana Whitehead of Australia and third is Leonie Meyer.

Formula Kite Men

Leading is Singapore’s Max Maeder, with second Riccardo Pianosi of Italy, and Toni Vodisek third.

IQ Foil Men

Pawel Tarnowski of Poland leads from Nicolas Goyard and Yun Pouliquen of France. Best GBR is Team GB’s Sam Sills who finished 16th.

IQ Foil Women

Mina Mobekk of Norway leads from Maya Gysler of Norway with Lola Sorin of France third.

Team GB’s Emma Wilson finished 15th and Britain’s Islay Watson 19th.

Full results are available here . . .