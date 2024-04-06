America’s Cup – Alinghi Red Bull Racing BoatOne Unveiling

You get one opportunity to make a first impression, and Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s BoatOne certainly made the most of it!

In front of special guests, friends, Team Members and local Barcelona dignitaries at the Team Base in Barcelona on Friday night, the Swiss-built AC75 that will challenge for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup later this year was unveiled publicly at the team’s base in Port Vell, Barcelona.

BoatOne was the star of the night, emerging slowly from the shed shrouded in a fog of smoke. The renowned Catalan urban theatre troupe, La Fura Dels Baus, mesmerized the audience with their interpretation of “human sails” on the AC75.

The big news though was saved for last as BoatOne revealed its cut-away cockpit at the stern leaving a good 10 feet of open area and just carbon sidewalls that abruptly end.

Revealed was a dead straight, ultra-slender bow profile leading the way back, which appeared to flare quickly as you go aft, the most noticeable design elements were a very deep rounded bustle/skeg that runs all the way to the transom of the boat, ending right in the stern beneath the communications tower.

And its slab sides that are cut away at the back leaving a wide open expanse of aft deck.

The bow detail is interesting with what look like ‘bumps’ just aft of the stem which could be used to capitalise on the ‘Venturi’ effect and send air molecules upwards to the jib creating greater pressure along the foot or could simply be there for volume to help lift the boat after a nosedive

As far as the boat’s appendages were concerned, the foils were encased in protective covers so hidden from view, but the T-foil rudder was on display, with no surprises in its shape compared to what we have seen before.

The rule change for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup means no backstays so weight reduction here is paramount and with the crew-members, now down to just eight, not crossing as they did in the last competition, their concentration is all around the foil area.

Expect to see the team continue with inboard cyclors and just two pod positions either side for the two helms and two trimmers – again to be confirmed when BoatOne has its official launch in the coming weeks.

As the late, great multiple-winning America’s Cup designer, Olin Stephens, once said: “If a boat looks fast, she normally is.” Expectations are, quite rightly, rising at Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

After the festive unveiling, the AC75 will have her final preparations for the Boat Christening in the next days, which will be followed by the excitement of her first sail out on the water.