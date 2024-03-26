America’s Cup – American Magic AC75 hits the road and air to Europe

American Magic has joined the flow of AC75 America’s Cup boats heading to Barcelona, Spain.

The carefully packaged American Cup team boat was loaded into an Antonov AN124 to continue its way to Spain, and the American Magic teambase in Barcelona.

Once there it will be prepared for testing ahead of the first AC75 racing, scheduled for the third and final preliminary regatta, August 2024 in Barcelona.

This will be the first time all the America’s Cup teams will race together in their new AC75s.

The first two preliminaryregattas were raced in the strict one-design AC40s.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona official opening ceremony will be held in Barcelona on the 22 August 2024.

The Louis Vuitton Cup (Challenger Selection Series) will follow, leading up to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Match starting on the 12 October 2024.

