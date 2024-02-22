37th America’s Cup – 6 months to the first AC75 racing

In just six months’ time, the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup will begin and see the finest sailing and design teams in the world go head-to-head for the oldest trophy in international sport.

Anticipation is building, with commentators unable to call the favourite from the six teams entered representing some of the most prestigious yachts clubs in the world from New Zealand, Great Britain, Switzerland, Italy, USA and France.



There are now six months left for the 2,300 volunteers to start their participation in the event.

The more than 5,600 people who have registered to volunteer in Barcelona 2024 will reach the end of the training and creation phase of the volunteer team in the coming weeks, which will end with the final allocation of support positions.

The harbours of Port Vell and Port Olímpic are transforming into the ultimate event venue and will include the main America’s Cup Race Village together with interactive fan zones, stage and jumbo screens, teams, and sponsor activations, all of which will be completely free to access for all.

For spectators planning to visit, the event programme and activities officially start on the 22 August ahead of the final Preliminary Regatta which runs through to the 25 August.

This event will feature the team’s sailing fleet races against one another in their new AC75 designs, the first chance to see if anyone has designed a ‘game-changer’, or if anyone is stuck with a ‘dog’ and no time to improve it.

The Louis Vuitton Cup, to decide the ultimate Challenger, begins with Round Robin stages from the 29 August.

And culminates in the Louis Vuitton Cup Final (first to 7) concluding on the 5 October with contingency through to the 9 October depending on weather.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match is a first to win 7 races series, starting on the 12 October.

The 37th Match could finish on 18 October if one team wins 7:0 and there are no race day delays due to weather.

Or it could go on until 27 October (latest possible date) if reserve days are used due to weather and the racing is super close–such as a 7:6 final score.

Whilst the senior teams contest for the ultimate prize, the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, Barcelona will also be playing host to the ultimate pathway programme for Women & Youth athletes with the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup and the return of the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup.

More information on America’s Cup website . . .