Dave Clark wins Australian OK Dinghy Championship/Pre-Worlds in Brisbane

Dave Clark of Australia is the 2024 OK Dinghy Australian National Champion.
Clark sailed a consistant single figure series, including four race wins to finish with 24 points, eight points clear of Kiwi Steve McDowell, and 11 pts clear of third placed Roger Blasse of Australia.
The fleet got a taste for Waterloo Bay last week with the three-day Australian championship, with a fleet of 90 boats taking part in the nine-race series, sailed in groups of 45. With eight different race winners, the fleet got a good lesson in conditions on the bay.
The Austalian Nationals were intended as the pre-event to the 2024 World Championships due to start on Monday 26 February.
With the containers from Europe still not cleared, many European competitors were given local boats to sail one or more days in the Australian championship. Andy Davis completed three races, winning one.
Both containers had arrived but were not cleared in time to use the boats.
Currently the British container has been released and the boats delivered to the club, while the Scandinavian container will hopefully be released in time.
Equipment inspection and registration for the world championship takes place over the next three days.
GBR entries in the Worlds are: Nick Craig, Andy Davis, Chris Turner and Simon Davis.
International OK Dinghy 2024 Australian National Championship
Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (102 entries)
1st AUS David Clark -12 1 1 1 4 8 1 3 5 – – 24 pts
2nd NZL Steve McDowell 1 1 4 2 3 2 -15 8 11 – – 32 pts
3rd AUS Roger Blasse 4 2 5 6 1 1 -25 4 12 – – 35 pts
4th AUS Brett Morris 1 14 9 2 4 6 -52 9 2 – – 47 pts
5th AUS Brett Whitbread 6 9 2 6 -14 11 2 11 3 – – 50 pts
6th AUS Scott Olsen 7 6 7 3 6 12 3 -16 9 – – 53 pts
7th AUS Mark Skelton 3 5 1 14 11 8 8 6 -19 – – 56 pts
8th NZL Sean Cleary 5 12 12 5 6 4 10 2 -15 – – 56 pts
9th AUS Tim Davies 8 3 3 11 3 7 7 -26 20 – – 62 pts
10th AUS Mike Williams 2 4 20 -20 8 1 12 5 17 – – 69 pts
11th NZL Gordon Sims 2 3 10 25 11 9 5 17 -30 – – 82 pts
12th AUS Patric Mure 10 7 8 1 5 10 24 20 -25 – – 85 pts
13th NZL Rod Davis 6 8 15 20 5 16 -35 10 8 – – 88 pts
14th AUS Mark Jackson 3 2 21 10 2 5 -52 30 22 – – 95 pts
15th AUS Brent Williams 4 7 13 23 2 3 20 23 -38 – – 95 pts
16th AUS John Condie 18 15 16 8 20 -103 4 19 4 – – 104 pts
17th NZL Mark Perrow 7 6 18 9 10 2 22 31 -45 – – 105 pts
18th AUS Paul Rhodes 8 29 2 23 10 5 29 1 -37 – – 107 pts
19th AUS Andre Blasse 5 9 19 4 13 4 38 -38 16 – – 108 pts
20th AUS David Meehan 12 15 -29 12 18 19 11 12 24 – – 123 pts