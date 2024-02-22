Dave Clark wins Australian OK Dinghy Championship/Pre-Worlds in Brisbane

Dave Clark of Australia is the 2024 OK Dinghy Australian National Champion.

Clark sailed a consistant single figure series, including four race wins to finish with 24 points, eight points clear of Kiwi Steve McDowell, and 11 pts clear of third placed Roger Blasse of Australia.

The fleet got a taste for Waterloo Bay last week with the three-day Australian championship, with a fleet of 90 boats taking part in the nine-race series, sailed in groups of 45. With eight different race winners, the fleet got a good lesson in conditions on the bay.



The Austalian Nationals were intended as the pre-event to the 2024 World Championships due to start on Monday 26 February.

With the containers from Europe still not cleared, many European competitors were given local boats to sail one or more days in the Australian championship. Andy Davis completed three races, winning one.

Both containers had arrived but were not cleared in time to use the boats.

Currently the British container has been released and the boats delivered to the club, while the Scandinavian container will hopefully be released in time.

Equipment inspection and registration for the world championship takes place over the next three days.

GBR entries in the Worlds are: Nick Craig, Andy Davis, Chris Turner and Simon Davis.

International OK Dinghy 2024 Australian National Championship

Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (102 entries)

1st AUS David Clark -12 1 1 1 4 8 1 3 5 – – 24 pts

2nd NZL Steve McDowell 1 1 4 2 3 2 -15 8 11 – – 32 pts

3rd AUS Roger Blasse 4 2 5 6 1 1 -25 4 12 – – 35 pts

4th AUS Brett Morris 1 14 9 2 4 6 -52 9 2 – – 47 pts

5th AUS Brett Whitbread 6 9 2 6 -14 11 2 11 3 – – 50 pts

6th AUS Scott Olsen 7 6 7 3 6 12 3 -16 9 – – 53 pts

7th AUS Mark Skelton 3 5 1 14 11 8 8 6 -19 – – 56 pts

8th NZL Sean Cleary 5 12 12 5 6 4 10 2 -15 – – 56 pts

9th AUS Tim Davies 8 3 3 11 3 7 7 -26 20 – – 62 pts

10th AUS Mike Williams 2 4 20 -20 8 1 12 5 17 – – 69 pts

11th NZL Gordon Sims 2 3 10 25 11 9 5 17 -30 – – 82 pts

12th AUS Patric Mure 10 7 8 1 5 10 24 20 -25 – – 85 pts

13th NZL Rod Davis 6 8 15 20 5 16 -35 10 8 – – 88 pts

14th AUS Mark Jackson 3 2 21 10 2 5 -52 30 22 – – 95 pts

15th AUS Brent Williams 4 7 13 23 2 3 20 23 -38 – – 95 pts

16th AUS John Condie 18 15 16 8 20 -103 4 19 4 – – 104 pts

17th NZL Mark Perrow 7 6 18 9 10 2 22 31 -45 – – 105 pts

18th AUS Paul Rhodes 8 29 2 23 10 5 29 1 -37 – – 107 pts

19th AUS Andre Blasse 5 9 19 4 13 4 38 -38 16 – – 108 pts

20th AUS David Meehan 12 15 -29 12 18 19 11 12 24 – – 123 pts