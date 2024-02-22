ILCA Senior Europeans – Back on Track after three races on day 5

The ILCA Senior European championships avoided a melt-down on day 5 with a full day of racing for the three ILCA class fleets.

The women’s ILCA 6 completed three races, with Maria Erdi HUN (6 -11 2) the new leader on 19 pts.

Viktorija Andrulyte LTU (8 6 -16) slips to second with 21 pts and third is Louise Cervera FRA (1 5 -22) with 25 pts.

Britain’s Matilda Nichols (10 21 5) had a better day and is 20th overall.

In the men’s ILCA 6 Marios Stathas GRE (1 -11 8) now leads with 23 pts, second is Vassilis Koukoudis GRE (71 BFD 2 2) on 36 pts and third former leader Dionysios Kalpogiannkis GRE (16 -23 10) with 38 pts.

Britain’s Jon Emmett was black flagged in the first race, but recovered with a 7 and 17 to finish the day in 19th overall.

In the men’s ILCA 7 Omer Vered Vilenchik ISR (1 -22 5) maintained his lead with 13 pts.

Second is Alessio Spadoni ITA (4 5 2) on 18 pts and third Eduardo Marques POR (5 9 4) with 19 pts.

Britain’s Finley Dickinson had a great day, briefly taking the overall lead after the first two races of the day with 1 and 2, spoilt by a 25 in the third race, which he discarded, to finish the day in 9th.



Women – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship after 6 races (110 entries)

1st HUN Maria ERDI – – 3 5 3 6 -11 2 – – 19 pts

2nd LTU Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 1 4 2 8 6 -16 – – 21 pts

3rd FRA Louise CERVERA – – 12 3 4 1 5 -22 – – 25 pts

4th CRO Elena VOROBEVA – – 1 2 -31 9 13 4 – – 29 pts

5th DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 4 12 3 -21 13 1 – – 33 pts

6th ITA Emma MATTIVI – – -29 1 13 4 4 11 – – 33 pts

GBR

20th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – -32 25 5 10 21 5 – – 66 pts

Men – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship after 5 races (70 entries)

1st GRE Marios STATHAS – – 4 10 1 -11 8 – – 23 pts

2nd GRE Vassilis KOUKOUDIS – – 25 7 (71 BFD) 2 2 – – 36 pts

3rd GRE Dionysios KALPOGIANNAKIS – – 7 5 16 -23 10 – – 38 pts

4th GRE Nikolas KOMIANOS – – 2 -15 11 13 13 – – 39 pts

5th GRE Alexandros ELEFTHERIADIS – – 3 4 (71 BFD) 24 11 – – 42 pts

6th CRO Lovre BAKOTIC – – -19 18 8 10 14 – – 50 pts

GBR

19th GBR Jon EMMETT – – 38 13 (71 BFD) 7 17 – – 75 pts

Men – 2024 ILCA7 Senior European championship after 5 races (136 entries)

1st ISR Omer VERED VILENCHIK – – 5 2 1 -22 5 – – 13 pts

2nd ITA Alessio SPADONI – – 7 -24 4 5 2 – – 18 pts

3rd POR Eduardo MARQUES – – 1 -12 5 9 4 – – 19 pts

4th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 10 3 -25 7 1 – – 21 pts

5th FIN Valtteri UUSITALO – – 3 -9 9 6 3 – – 21 pts

6th HUN Benjamin VADNAI – – 7 1 6 -10 8 – – 22 pts

GBR

9th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 4 19 1 2 -25 – – 26 pts

Full resullts available here . . .