Leopard 3 Declared Overall Winner 2024 RORC Caribbean 600

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has announced that the Farr 100 Leopard 3 (MON), skippered by Joost Schuijff is the overall winner of the 2024 RORC Caribbean 600.

Leopard 3 was one of the race founding entries, setting the original race record in 2009 and taking Monohull Line Honours again in 2013.

However, in the previous eight races that Leopard 3 has competed in, this year is the first occasion that Leopard 3 has won the race overall under IRC.

While 24 boats are still racing under the IRC rating rule, none of the teams still at sea can better Leopard 3’s time after IRC time correction.

The podium for IRC Overall for the RORC Caribbean 600 is also confirmed with Leopard 3 as the victor.

Second is Niklas Zennstrom’s Carkeek 52 Rán (SWE) which has won a highly competitive IRC Zero Class by just three minutes after time correction from Peter & David Askew’s Botin 52 Wizard (USA).

Leopard 3 Crew: Joost Schuijff, Chris Sherlock, Mitch Booth, Aaron Reynolds-Lovegrove, Antonio Cuervas Mons, Carlos Hernandez Robayna, Charlie Wyatt, Dennis Frederiksen, Gerard Mitchell, Gian Ahluwalia, Giles de Jager, Guillermo Altadill, Mark Bartlett, Matthew Lester, Paul Standbridge, Samuel Wright, Stephen Booth, Tom McWilliam, Will Best.

On Friday 23 February, Leopard 3 will be presented with the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy at the RORC Caribbean 600 Prizegiving.