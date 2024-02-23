SailGP – Practice racing cancelled at Australia Sail Grand Prix

The Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team is preparing for action ahead of the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix on Sydney Harbour.

It will be the second event for Giles Scott as Driver, and its set to be the heaviest wind conditions the 10 teams have seen in a while.

With Friday’s practice racing cancelled amid forecasted thunderstorms, teams are eager to get out racing on Saturday and Sunday.

Scott said it was “unfortunate” practice racing was called off, but he was looking forward to sailing in some stronger winds on Saturday, after light conditions at his debut in event in Abu Dhabi.

Saturday’s forecast of 12 to 16 knot winds, gusting to 20 knots, means Sydney will be the first heavy wind event of Season 4 so far.

The KMPG Australia Sail Grand Prix kicks off on Saturday 24 February, with racing continuing on Sunday 25 February.

The Emirates GBR line-up consists of Giles Scott as Driver, Hannah Mills as Strategist, Luke Parkinson as Flight Controller, Iain Jensen as Wing Trimmer, Neil Hunter and Nick Hutton as Grinders and Hannah Diamond as Reserve Sailor.

UK fans can watch the action live here on YouTube from 5am GMT 24 & 25 February.



SAILGP Season 4 Championship Standings after seven events

1 // Australia 56 points

2 // New Zealand 50 points

3 // United States 43 points

4 // ROCKWOOL Denmark 43 points

5 // Spain 42 points

6 // Emirates GBR 41 points

7 // France 38 points

8 // Canada 37 points

9 // Germany 16 points