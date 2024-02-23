Hannah Snellgrove named for Team GB at Paris Olympic 2024

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has named Hannah Snellgrove as the 11th sailor for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Snellgrove secured the country quota place for Team GB at the 2023 Sailing World Championships last August with an 11th place finish, then won selection after finishing 10th at the 2024 World Championships last month.

Snellgrove, from Lymington, Hants, said: “It’s the biggest honour to be selected for Team GB. It’s been quite the 26-year project since first setting foot in a boat, and I think it would be fair to say I’ve taken the scenic route.”

Snellgrove is ranked 9th in the latest World Sailing rankings.

Just over a year ago Snellgrove suffered a huge setback with a back injury, consisting of two slipped discs.

She recovered to represent Britain at the Paris 2024 test event in Marseille last summer, and finished top GBR competitor with a tenth place finish at the recent 2024 World Championships.

She previously won a silver medal at the 2022 Princess Sofia Trophy regatta and has three national titles to her name.

Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission, said: “Congratulations to Hannah on her selection to Team GB for Paris 2024. Olympic selection is highly competitive, and Hannah has shown a huge amount of tenacity and resilience throughout her sailing career, and I am delighted that she will be able to fulfil her Olympic ambitions this summer in Marseille.”

Team GB have yet to qualify for two other Olympic sailing events, the mixed 470 and the men’s Formula Kite events.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The sailors selected to date for Paris 2024 are:

John Gimson and Anna Burnet – Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17)

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – Men’s Skiff (49er)

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – Women’s Skiff (49erFX)

Emma Wilson – Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Sam Sills – Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Ellie Aldridge – Women’s Kite (Formula Kite)

Michael Beckett – Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7)

Hannah Snellgrove – Women’s Dinghy (ILCA 6)

Related Post:

Team GB sailors for Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Best of the Best

Team GB heading for Last Chance Regatta to qualify for Paris 2024