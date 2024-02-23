SailGP – Canada, Germany and United States grab practice window in Australia

Canada, Germany and the United States were the only SailGP teams to hit the water after official practice racing was cancelled amid forecasted thunderstorms.

They took the chance to hit the waters of Sydney Harbour to undertake crucial practice ahead of the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix this weekend.

It allowed new drivers Erik Heil and Taylor Canfield to get to grips with the tight racecourse of Sydney Harbour, with this weekend marking the first Australia SailGP event for both drivers.

The cancellation of practice racing means the wider F50 fleet will be going into Saturday’s racing completely cold, with no chance to undertake on water training when racing begins on Saturday.

SailGP veteran Nathan Outteridge will take the wheel of New Zealand – currently second on the overall leaderboard – while Nicolai Sehested returns to the Danish team – currently third – this weekend to challenge for the team’s first ever event win.

Saturday’s schedule comprises three fleet races, with a further two fleet races scheduled on Sunday. The top three ranking teams will then proceed into the winner-takes-all, event deciding Final.

UK fans can watch the action live here on YouTube from 5am GMT 24 & 25 February.



SAILGP Season 4 Championship Standings after seven events

1 // Australia 56 points

2 // New Zealand 50 points

3 // United States 43 points

4 // ROCKWOOL Denmark 43 points

5 // Spain 42 points

6 // Emirates GBR 41 points

7 // France 38 points

8 // Canada 37 points

9 // Germany 16 points