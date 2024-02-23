ILCA Senior European Championships – Three new champions

The ILCA Senior European championships was successfully completed with three new champions.

ILCA 6 Women – Maria Erdi, Hungary

ILCA 6 Men – Marios Stathas, Greece

ILCA 7 Men – Valtteri Uusitalo, Finland

Best placed British competitor accross the three championships was Finley Dickinson, who finished fourth in the ILCA 7, just three points off the podium places.

The women’s ILCA 6 championship finished with a Medal race for the top ten, which was won by defending champion Maria Erdi to confirm her Title win.

Silver went to Viktorija Andrulyte LTU and Bronze to Louise Cervera FRA.

The men’s ILCA 6 championship finished with one final fleet race, won by Spain’s Xavi Tous who finished 8th overall.

Title winner was Marios Stathas GRE, with Silver for Vassilis Koukoudis GRE and Bronze for Nikolas Komianos GRE.

The men’s ILCA 7 championship sailed three final races which shuffled the final fleet podiu, with Valtteri Uusitalo FIN taking the Title.

Silver went to Jonatan Vadnai HUN and Bronze to Finn Lynch IRL.

Britain’s Finley Dickinson continued his rise up the leaderboard to complete a great series, finishing in fourth just three points off the podium places.

The event was hosted by Nautical Club of Kalamaki, Athens, Greece.

Women – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship (110 entries)

Final after Medal Race

Gold HUN Maria ERDI – – 2 – – 21 pts

Silver LTU Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 6 – – 27 pts

Bronze FRA Louise CERVERA – – 4 – – 29 pts

4th CRO Elena VOROBEVA – – 8 – – 37 pts

5th TUR Nazli Cagla DONERTAS – – 12 – – 49 pts

6th ITA Emma MATTIVI – – 16 – – 49 pts

7th FRA Pernelle MICHON – – 10 – – 53 pts

8th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 14 – – 53 pts

9th DEN Anne-marie RINDOM – – 20 – – 53 pts

10th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 18 – – 55 pts

Best GBR:26th Matilda NICHOLLS

Men – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship (70 entries)

After final race

Gold GRE Marios STATHAS – – 3 – – 26 pts

Silver GRE Vassilis KOUKOUDIS – – 11 – – 47 pts

Bronze GRE Nikolas KOMIANOS – – -21 – – 54 pts

4th GRE Alexandros ELEFTHERIADIS – – 13 – – 55 pts

5th GRE Dionysios KALPOGIANNAKIS – – -25 – – 61 pts

6th ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 2 – – 62 pts

Best GBR: 14th Jon EMMETT

Men – 2024 ILCA7 Senior European championship (136 entries)

After 3 final races

Gold FIN Valtteri UUSITALO – – 3 -25 9 – – 42 pts

Silver HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 1 14 1 – – 46 pts

Bronze IRL Finn LYNCH – – 4 7 5 – – 46 pts

4th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 16 3 4 – – 49 pts

5th HUN Benjamin VADNAI – – 12 9 -18 – – 53 pts

6th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 7 (47 DNC) 6 – – 59 pts

Full resullts available here . . .