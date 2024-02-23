ILCA Senior European Championships – Three new champions

The ILCA Senior European championships was successfully completed with three new champions.
- ILCA 6 Women – Maria Erdi, Hungary
- ILCA 6 Men – Marios Stathas, Greece
- ILCA 7 Men – Valtteri Uusitalo, Finland
Best placed British competitor accross the three championships was Finley Dickinson, who finished fourth in the ILCA 7, just three points off the podium places.
The women’s ILCA 6 championship finished with a Medal race for the top ten, which was won by defending champion Maria Erdi to confirm her Title win.
Silver went to Viktorija Andrulyte LTU and Bronze to Louise Cervera FRA.
The men’s ILCA 6 championship finished with one final fleet race, won by Spain’s Xavi Tous who finished 8th overall.
Title winner was Marios Stathas GRE, with Silver for Vassilis Koukoudis GRE and Bronze for Nikolas Komianos GRE.
The men’s ILCA 7 championship sailed three final races which shuffled the final fleet podiu, with Valtteri Uusitalo FIN taking the Title.
Silver went to Jonatan Vadnai HUN and Bronze to Finn Lynch IRL.
Britain’s Finley Dickinson continued his rise up the leaderboard to complete a great series, finishing in fourth just three points off the podium places.
The event was hosted by Nautical Club of Kalamaki, Athens, Greece.
Women – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship (110 entries)
Final after Medal Race
Gold HUN Maria ERDI – – 2 – – 21 pts
Silver LTU Viktorija ANDRULYTE – – 6 – – 27 pts
Bronze FRA Louise CERVERA – – 4 – – 29 pts
4th CRO Elena VOROBEVA – – 8 – – 37 pts
5th TUR Nazli Cagla DONERTAS – – 12 – – 49 pts
6th ITA Emma MATTIVI – – 16 – – 49 pts
7th FRA Pernelle MICHON – – 10 – – 53 pts
8th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 14 – – 53 pts
9th DEN Anne-marie RINDOM – – 20 – – 53 pts
10th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 18 – – 55 pts
Best GBR:26th Matilda NICHOLLS
Men – 2024 ILCA6 Senior European championship (70 entries)
After final race
Gold GRE Marios STATHAS – – 3 – – 26 pts
Silver GRE Vassilis KOUKOUDIS – – 11 – – 47 pts
Bronze GRE Nikolas KOMIANOS – – -21 – – 54 pts
4th GRE Alexandros ELEFTHERIADIS – – 13 – – 55 pts
5th GRE Dionysios KALPOGIANNAKIS – – -25 – – 61 pts
6th ITA Antonio PASCALI – – 2 – – 62 pts
Best GBR: 14th Jon EMMETT
Men – 2024 ILCA7 Senior European championship (136 entries)
After 3 final races
Gold FIN Valtteri UUSITALO – – 3 -25 9 – – 42 pts
Silver HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 1 14 1 – – 46 pts
Bronze IRL Finn LYNCH – – 4 7 5 – – 46 pts
4th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 16 3 4 – – 49 pts
5th HUN Benjamin VADNAI – – 12 9 -18 – – 53 pts
6th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 7 (47 DNC) 6 – – 59 pts