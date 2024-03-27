Chocolate Easter Mona dedicated to the America’s Cup

Master pastry chef Christian Escribà and his team have dedicated this year’s Easter Mona to the America’s Cup, which will be held in the city of Barcelona this summer.

A team of four, led by Christian and Pol Escribà, with Daniel Domínguez as head of the chocolate department and an assistant, dedicated over 18 hours to create a sculpture.

The sculpture is 110 cm tall and weighs 30 kg of dark chocolate, and is an exact replica of the coveted trophy.

The elaboration of the Mona represented a double technological and artisan challenge. Collaboration with the Consortium of the Zona Franca and IAM3DHUB has enabled the exact 3D production of the Cup.

The Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, thanked Christian Escribà’s team for their dedication and work to be able to “unite a Catalan tradition, such as the Mona, with the innovation and technology that the America’s Cup represents.”

However, achieving the artisan finishes required a great deal of precision due to the high complexity of the mouldings and filigrees on the trophy. The end result is truly spectacular.

The presentation was held at the America’s Cup Experience, the official exhibition about one of the most important sporting events in the world, the America’s Cup.

The America’s Cup Mona will remain on display in the showcase of the bakery on Barcelona’s Gran Vía until the competition begins.

