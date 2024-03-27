Trophy SAR Princesa Sofia – Team GB competitors face Olympic rivals in Mallorca

With just days to go until the first start guns on the Bay of Palma, nearly 800 teams will compete in the curtain raising Mallorcan Olympic class regatta, with racing starting Monday 1 to Saturday 6 April.
The Princess Sofia is part of the Hempel WC Series, and Team GB competitors will take part in seven Olympic class events at the event, alongside 40 other British competitors, and many other Olympic rivals preparing for Paris 2024.
Ferrán Muniesa, the event’s sporting director explains, “The numbers are good. As it is an Olympic year, we don’t expect to come close to the historic entry level of 2023, when we had close to a thousand boats, but we are moving in similar numbers to the last editions of the Olympic year.”
“In 2016, before the Rio de Janeiro Games, we had 784 boats; in 2020, before the cancellation due to the pandemic, there were 761 entries. Disciplines like ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 have already reached their participation quotas.”
To help preserve the integrity and safety of the Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia Mallorca 2024 entries are not open to competitors and support persons holding only Russian or Belarussian nationality.
Expected British competitors:
470 mixed
Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (Team GB)
Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris
Hannah Bristow and James Taylor
Millie Irish and Szymon Matyjaszczuk
49er Men
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (Team GB)
Arran Holmes and Sam Jones
Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne
Fin Armstrong and Ewan Gribbin
James Grummett and Rhos Hawes
Duncan Gregor and Freddie Lonsdale
49erFX Women
Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (Team GB)
Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson
Formula Kite Men
Sam Dickinson
Formula Kite Women
Emma Rennie
Sophie Rennie
ILCA 6 Women
Daisy Collingridge
Molly Sacker
Matilda Nicholls
Dru Townsend
Iris Singleton
Lucy Davis
ILCA 7 Men
Michael Beckett (Team GB)
James Foster
James Percival-Cooke
Kai Wolgram
Oliver Allen-Wilcock
Josh Morgan
Finley Dickinson
Luke Anstey
Alister Brown
Sam Whaley
Arthur Farley
Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)
Sam Sills (Team GB)
Finn Hawkins
Boris Shaw
Max Beaman
Duncan Monaghan
Charlie Dixon
Matthew Barton
Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)
Emma Wilson (Team GB)
Islay Watson
Alice Read
Emily Ions
Lucy Kenyon
Jennie Roberts
Nacra 17
John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Team GB)
Theo Wilson and Jasmine Willaims
The British sailors selected for Paris 2024 are:
John Gimson and Anna Burnet – Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17)
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – Men’s Skiff (49er)
Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – Women’s Skiff (49erFX)
Emma Wilson – Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)
Sam Sills – Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)
Ellie Aldridge – Women’s Kite (Formula Kite)
Michael Beckett – Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7)
Hannah Snellgrove – Women’s Dinghy (ILCA 6)
Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube – Mixed Dinghy (470)
Leaving only one spot, in the men’s kite discipline, still to fill . . . if qualification can be gained at the ‘Last Chance Regatta’ for the ten Olympic events at the 2024 Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, from 18 to 27 April.
