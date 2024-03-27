Trophy SAR Princesa Sofia – Team GB competitors face Olympic rivals in Mallorca

With just days to go until the first start guns on the Bay of Palma, nearly 800 teams will compete in the curtain raising Mallorcan Olympic class regatta, with racing starting Monday 1 to Saturday 6 April.

The Princess Sofia is part of the Hempel WC Series, and Team GB competitors will take part in seven Olympic class events at the event, alongside 40 other British competitors, and many other Olympic rivals preparing for Paris 2024.

Ferrán Muniesa, the event’s sporting director explains, “The numbers are good. As it is an Olympic year, we don’t expect to come close to the historic entry level of 2023, when we had close to a thousand boats, but we are moving in similar numbers to the last editions of the Olympic year.”

“In 2016, before the Rio de Janeiro Games, we had 784 boats; in 2020, before the cancellation due to the pandemic, there were 761 entries. Disciplines like ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 have already reached their participation quotas.”

To help preserve the integrity and safety of the Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia Mallorca 2024 entries are not open to competitors and support persons holding only Russian or Belarussian nationality.

Expected British competitors:

470 mixed

Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (Team GB)

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris

Hannah Bristow and James Taylor

Millie Irish and Szymon Matyjaszczuk

49er Men

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (Team GB)

Arran Holmes and Sam Jones

Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne

Fin Armstrong and Ewan Gribbin

James Grummett and Rhos Hawes

Duncan Gregor and Freddie Lonsdale

49erFX Women

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (Team GB)

Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson

Formula Kite Men

Sam Dickinson

Formula Kite Women

Emma Rennie

Sophie Rennie

ILCA 6 Women

Daisy Collingridge

Molly Sacker

Matilda Nicholls

Dru Townsend

Iris Singleton

Lucy Davis

ILCA 7 Men

Michael Beckett (Team GB)

James Foster

James Percival-Cooke

Kai Wolgram

Oliver Allen-Wilcock

Josh Morgan

Finley Dickinson

Luke Anstey

Alister Brown

Sam Whaley

Arthur Farley

Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Sam Sills (Team GB)

Finn Hawkins

Boris Shaw

Max Beaman

Duncan Monaghan

Charlie Dixon

Matthew Barton

Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Emma Wilson (Team GB)

Islay Watson

Alice Read

Emily Ions

Lucy Kenyon

Jennie Roberts

Nacra 17

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Team GB)

Theo Wilson and Jasmine Willaims

The British sailors selected for Paris 2024 are:

John Gimson and Anna Burnet – Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17)

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – Men’s Skiff (49er)

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – Women’s Skiff (49erFX)

Emma Wilson – Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Sam Sills – Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Ellie Aldridge – Women’s Kite (Formula Kite)

Michael Beckett – Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7)

Hannah Snellgrove – Women’s Dinghy (ILCA 6)

Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube – Mixed Dinghy (470)

Leaving only one spot, in the men’s kite discipline, still to fill . . . if qualification can be gained at the ‘Last Chance Regatta’ for the ten Olympic events at the 2024 Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, from 18 to 27 April.

