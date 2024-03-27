Knut Frostad joins Henri-Lloyd as Executive Chairman

Monte Rosa Sports (MRS) announces that Main Board Director Knut Frostad has joined Henri-Lloyd as Executive Chairman.

Headquartered in Switzerland, MRS is the holding company for sportswear brands Henri-Lloyd, Odlo and Janus. Under MRS’s ownership and vision, each of these brands will undertake an ambitious growth journey over the next five years.

Frostad, former CEO of the Volvo Ocean Race with a wealth of sailing and ocean experience, including two Olympic campaigns in 1988 and 1992 and three round-the-world races as a competitor before becoming CEO of the event in 2008.

As Executive Chairman of Henri-Lloyd, Frostad will work alongside current CEO Graham Allen.

Knut’s role will focus on Finance and Sales for the brand, whilst retaining his position on the Monte Rosa Sports Board.

Graham Allen, CEO of Henri-Lloyd, said: “I’m delighted that Knut has chosen to join our business. He has an exceptional standing within the yachting and boating industry. We’re looking forward to having the benefit of his wealth of knowledge and expertise as we rebuild the Henri-Lloyd business.”

To immerse himself in the business, Knut will divide his time between Manchester, UK (Henri-Lloyd Headquarters) Zug, Switzerland (MRS Headquarters) and Alicante, Spain where he lives with his family.

In 2022, the Henri-Lloyd brand was acquired by the Monte Rosa Sport Group, based in Oslo, Norway. This change heralds a new chapter in the brand’s evolution. With investment and focus on world class design, quality and operations.