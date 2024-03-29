The challenge of finding kit for women . . . it’s just always number two

In freeriding, the stuff for women has really taken off. But it’s just always number two.

A recent BBC Elite British Sportswomen’s Study found that more than two thirds of 143 elite British sportswomen who responded to a BBC Sport questionnaire said the majority of the equipment they used was not specifically designed for a woman.

Just under a quarter said they thought the quality of facilities or equipment they use could cause them injury.

One issue highlighted was women’s kit simply being a smaller version of men’s, which does not take into account the differences in women’s bodies.

Another was the design of some clothes sticking to feminine stereotypes, which inhibited their use in sport.

Top Kitefoil racer Lily Young has experienced similar issues.

“We really struggle to find equipment, especially harnesses, that fit. They’re just not designed for people who have hips,” she says.

“They’re super uncomfortable and cause loads of issues. Everything is not designed for women. It’s so old fashioned.”

One of the recent changes Young has seen is a simple yet effective one – a wetsuit that women can urinate out of. She says sailors in the boat classes can often be out on the water for “five or six hours”, which makes finding somewhere to use the bathroom incredibly difficult.

“That was a couple of years ago and it was still average,” Young says.

Read full BBC Elite British Sportswomen’s Study 2024 available here . . .