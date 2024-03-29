Flying Dutchman 2024 World Championship – New leader after Day 3

Flying Dutchman 2024 World Championship hosted at the, Florida, USA, 22 March to 1 April.

Szabolcz Majtheny and Andras Domokos HUN take a clear lead after three race wins on day 3 with 9 pts.

Enno Kramers and Ard Geelkerken NED (3, 11, 4) drop to second with 17 pts, and in third are Kay-Uwe Lüdtke and Kai Schäfers GER (-34, 2, 2) on 18 pts.

Scoring is still tight after the first discard with Shmuel Markhoff and Axel Priegann GER (5, 3, 5) fourth with 20 pts, Kilian Koenig and Johannes Brack GER (2, 13,3) fifth with 24 pts, and Gabor Gaborjani Szabo and Gabor Koles HUN (7, 5, 9) sixth on 34 pts.

Friday is scheduled as a Lay-day. Five more races are scheduled with final racing and prizegiving on Sunday 31 March.

Flying Dutchman – World Championship 2024 after 6 races (33 entries)

1st HUN 70 Szabolcs Majthenyi 2 4 4 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd NED 26 Enno Kramer 4 5 1 3 11 4 – – 17 pts

3rd GER 88 Kay-Uwe Lüdtke 1 1 12 34/DNC 2 2 – – 18 pts

4th GER 98 Shmuel Markhoff 34/UFD 2 5 5 3 5 – – 20 pts

5th GER 113 Kilian Koenig 3 3 21 2 13 3 – – 24 pts

6th HUN 11 Gabor GABORJANI SZABO 5 8 16 7 5 9 – – 34 pts

7th HUN 13 András Süli 7 12 23 6 4 6 – – 35 pts

8th NZL 145 Paul Scoffin 8 9 9 8 6 34/DNF – – 40 pts

9th GER 19 Peggy Bahr 6 10 6 9 10 11 – – 41 pts

10th HUN 78 Csaba Dr. Polgár 16 15 7 34/DNS 9 10 – – 57 pts

11th GER 8 Malte Burkert 34/UFD 6 3 4 14 34/DNF – – 61 pts

12th GER 9 Caroline Koenig 10 14 8 34/UFD 15 15 – – 62 pts

13th GER 16 Karsten Keil 15 16 26 11 8 17 – – 67 pts

14th HUN 4 János Ziegler 34/DNC 34/DNC 10 10 7 7 – – 68 pts

15th GER 65 Lukas Greten 17 34/DNS 15 14 12 12 – – 70 pts

16th ITA 61 Joshua Rocchi 13 13 2 34/DNF 34/DNS 16 – – 78 pts

17th GER 211 Marco Lieberth 19 17 13 34/DNF 34/DNS 13 – – 96 pts

18th GER 112 Meike Greten 9 11 14 34/DNF 34/DNS 34/DNS – – 102 pts

19th HUN 7 Kristóf Ziegler 34/DNC 34/DNC 11 13 34/DNS 14 – – 106 pts

20th NED 3 Jolle Bausch 18 18 28 12 34/DNF 34/DNS – – 110 pts

Full results available here . . .