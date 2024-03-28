Countdown to 2024 RYA Youth Nationals at WPNSA

The UK’s best young racing talents are preparing for action at the 2024 RYA Youth National Championships.

Over 300 competitors across the ILCA 6, ILCA 7, 420, 29er, Nacra 15 and iQFOiL classes will battle it out across five days of competition, which get underway at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy on Easter Monday.

The annual celebration of youth racing is open to a range of sailors, from those experiencing their first season in the youth classes as well as those vying for the podium spots and a chance of selection to the Youth Sailing World Championships in Lake Garda (ITA) this July.

After a successful pilot last year, the event will stage Olympic-style medal racing on the final day (for classes with over 20 entries), with the potential to host sprint-style racing for the 29er fleet on one day of their qualifying series.

Riders in the iQFOiL windfoiling event will also (subject to weather conditions) experience a mix of course, sprint slalom and marathon races and a medal series format similar to their senior Olympic counterparts.

The RYA will also be staging various information and support sessions for both sailors and parents who are on site throughout the week, including sporting parent workshops, talent programmes and outlining the various options, pathways and opportunities that exist for sailors beyond youth sailing.

A full list of regatta entries can be found on the RYA Youth Nationals event website.