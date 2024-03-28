Matt Sheahan looks at the the state of play in Barcelona as the first AC75s arrive

The official Cup racing may have paused until August when the third Preliminary Regatta gets under way, but the pressure is now building in other areas.

As well as maintaining their intense and relentless training programmes, America’s Cup teams are now making their final preparations for the arrival of their new AC75s as they take up residence in Barcelona.

Matt Sheahan heads down to the host venue to take a first look at the focal point for the 37th America’s Cup and provides an update on what the teams are up to as the clock counts down.



Road to 37th America’s Cup is produced in association with Yanmar who commissioned this series.

