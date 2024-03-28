Flying Dutchman 2024 World Championship – Day 2

Flying Dutchman 2024 World Championship hosted at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Florida, USA, 22 March to 1 April.

After three races Enno Kramers and Ard Geelkerken NED (4, 5, 1) now lead tied on 10 pts with Szabolcz Majtheny and Andras Domokos HUN (2, 4, 4) in 2nd place.

Day 1 leaders Kaj-Uwe Lütgers and Kai Schäfer GER (1, 1, 12) have dropped back to 3rd place on 14 pts.

Flying Dutchman – World Championship 2024 after 3 races (33 entries)

1st NED 26 Enno Kramer – – 4 5 1 – – 10 pts

2nd HUN 70 Szabolcs Majthenyi – – 2 4 4 – – 10 pts

3rd GER 88 Kay-Uwe Lüdtke – – 1 1 12 – – 14 pts

4th GER 19 Peggy Bahr – – 6 10 6 – – 22 pts

5th NZL 145 Paul Scoffin – – 8 9 9 – – 26 pts

6th GER 113 Kilian Koenig – – 3 3 21 – – 27 pts

7th ITA 61 Joshua Rocchi – – 13 13 2 – – 28 pts

8th HUN 11 Gabor GABORJANI SZABO – – 5 8 16 – – 29 pts

9th GER 9 Caroline Koenig – – 10 14 8 – – 32 pts

10th GER 112 Meike Greten – – 9 11 14 – – 34 pts

11th HUN 78 Csaba Dr. Polgár – – 16 15 7 – – 38 pts

12th GER 98 Shmuel Markhoff – – 34/UFD 2 5 – – 41 pts

13th HUN 13 András Süli – – 7 12 23 – – 42 pts

14th GER 8 Malte Burkert – – 34/UFD 6 3 – – 43 pts

15th GER 211 Marco Lieberth – – 19 17 13 – – 49 pts

16th NED 33 Tanja Heijink – – 12 19 20 – – 51 pts

17th GER 16 Karsten Keil – – 15 16 26 – – 57 pts

18th ITA 20 Giacomo Samuelli Ferretti – – 34/DNF 7 22 – – 63 pts

19th NED 3 Jolle Bausch – – 18 18 28 – – 64 pts

20th GER 65 Lukas Greten – – 17 34/DNS 15 – – 66 pts

21st ITA – 7 Alberto Barenghi – – 14 34/DNF 19 – – 67 pts

22nd USA 153 Douglas Dommermuth – – 20 20 29 – – 69 pts

23rd GER 12 Ernst Greten – – 11 34/DNF 25 – – 70 pts

24th HUN 4 János Ziegler – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 10 – – 78 pts

25th HUN 7 Kristóf Ziegler – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 11 – – 79 pts

26th NED 15 Bas Wulffers – – 34/DNF 34/DNF 17 – – 85 pts

27th HUN 8 Csenge Polgar – – 34/DNC 21 30 – – 85 pts

28th NED 18 frank nooijen – – 34/UFD 34/DNF 18 – – 86 pts

29th USA 8 Ovidiu Adam – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 24 – – 92 pts

30th USA 36 Lin Robson – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 27 – – 95 pts

31st USA 301 Jeff Wrenn – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 31 – – 99 pts

32nd USA 1486 Lee Costelloe – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 32 – – 100 pts

33rd GER 313 Maren Nolte – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 33 – – 101 pts