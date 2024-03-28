Flying Dutchman 2024 World Championship – Day 2

Flying Dutchman 2024 World Championship hosted at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Florida, USA, 22 March to 1 April.
After three races Enno Kramers and Ard Geelkerken NED (4, 5, 1) now lead tied on 10 pts with Szabolcz Majtheny and Andras Domokos HUN (2, 4, 4) in 2nd place.
Day 1 leaders Kaj-Uwe Lütgers and Kai Schäfer GER (1, 1, 12) have dropped back to 3rd place on 14 pts.
Flying Dutchman – World Championship 2024 after 3 races (33 entries)
1st NED 26 Enno Kramer – – 4 5 1 – – 10 pts
2nd HUN 70 Szabolcs Majthenyi – – 2 4 4 – – 10 pts
3rd GER 88 Kay-Uwe Lüdtke – – 1 1 12 – – 14 pts
4th GER 19 Peggy Bahr – – 6 10 6 – – 22 pts
5th NZL 145 Paul Scoffin – – 8 9 9 – – 26 pts
6th GER 113 Kilian Koenig – – 3 3 21 – – 27 pts
7th ITA 61 Joshua Rocchi – – 13 13 2 – – 28 pts
8th HUN 11 Gabor GABORJANI SZABO – – 5 8 16 – – 29 pts
9th GER 9 Caroline Koenig – – 10 14 8 – – 32 pts
10th GER 112 Meike Greten – – 9 11 14 – – 34 pts
11th HUN 78 Csaba Dr. Polgár – – 16 15 7 – – 38 pts
12th GER 98 Shmuel Markhoff – – 34/UFD 2 5 – – 41 pts
13th HUN 13 András Süli – – 7 12 23 – – 42 pts
14th GER 8 Malte Burkert – – 34/UFD 6 3 – – 43 pts
15th GER 211 Marco Lieberth – – 19 17 13 – – 49 pts
16th NED 33 Tanja Heijink – – 12 19 20 – – 51 pts
17th GER 16 Karsten Keil – – 15 16 26 – – 57 pts
18th ITA 20 Giacomo Samuelli Ferretti – – 34/DNF 7 22 – – 63 pts
19th NED 3 Jolle Bausch – – 18 18 28 – – 64 pts
20th GER 65 Lukas Greten – – 17 34/DNS 15 – – 66 pts
21st ITA – 7 Alberto Barenghi – – 14 34/DNF 19 – – 67 pts
22nd USA 153 Douglas Dommermuth – – 20 20 29 – – 69 pts
23rd GER 12 Ernst Greten – – 11 34/DNF 25 – – 70 pts
24th HUN 4 János Ziegler – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 10 – – 78 pts
25th HUN 7 Kristóf Ziegler – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 11 – – 79 pts
26th NED 15 Bas Wulffers – – 34/DNF 34/DNF 17 – – 85 pts
27th HUN 8 Csenge Polgar – – 34/DNC 21 30 – – 85 pts
28th NED 18 frank nooijen – – 34/UFD 34/DNF 18 – – 86 pts
29th USA 8 Ovidiu Adam – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 24 – – 92 pts
30th USA 36 Lin Robson – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 27 – – 95 pts
31st USA 301 Jeff Wrenn – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 31 – – 99 pts
32nd USA 1486 Lee Costelloe – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 32 – – 100 pts
33rd GER 313 Maren Nolte – – 34/DNC 34/DNC 33 – – 101 pts