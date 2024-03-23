AC37 – New video series highlight INEOS Britannia design programme as new AC75s arrive in Barcelona

The INEOS Britannia team has released its Challengers Series video which takes you behind the scenes of their latest attempt to win the America’s Cup for Great Britain.

Episode 1 is all about Test Boat T6, why the team decided to build a test boat and the challenges they had to overcome during its extensive testing period.

Despite involving Georgia Ainslie, the production team could not resist the Chariots of Fire style blasts, although they stopped short of finishing with a ringing ‘The British are coming!’ . . . probably a good decision.



Moving on . . . with the actual America’s Cup A75 boat now on its way to Barcelona, with a launch date in April, Tom Morris of Mozzy Sails has issued an in depth look at what we should expect from these new designs.

With two years of recon and plenty of experience of Barcelona, we may already know what the race boats of the 37th America’s Cup may look like… but will we see any extreme surprises?

Tom and Rob Gullan discauss what to look for on the new AC75 designs, with enhanced bustles and dropped decks getting their vote.



Recon video and photos credit to Recon Photographer / @America’s Cup