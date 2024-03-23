SailGP Christchurch – Dolphin on race course prevents day 1 racing

SailGP Racing was cancelled on the opening day of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch due to dolphin activity on the racecourse.

As racing was due to start at 3pm NZL local time, confirmation was received of a dolphin sighting on the racecourse.

In line with SailGP protocol, racing was delayed to allow the dolphin to pass through safely but unfortunately it did not move outside the racecourse area, preventing racing from taking place.

The protocol demands that racing is stopped when a dolphin is sighted near the racecourse and will not resume until at least 20 minutes have passed since the animal was last seen within the shutdown zone.

It does raise the question of why such an event was located in Lyttelton Harbour, which forms part of a sanctuary that contains a number of internationally vulnerable marine species. One, the Hector’s Dolphin are the smallest and rarest marine dolphins in the world with an estimated population of 55.

A capacity 11,000 spectators had filled the purpose-built Race Stadium at Naval Point on Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour, and world-wide media coverage was scheduled.

Speaking about the cancellation, SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said: “It was a really challenging day today and disappointing for the capacity crowd that turned out. We have a marine mammal plan and that plan was in place and unfortunately it meant we couldn’t sail today.”

Racing will be attempted again Sunday, but there is a likelyhood of a similar outcome. The dolphins have been spotted several times on the racecourse in Lyttelton Harbour of recent days.

The cancellation of Race Day One follows an eventful practice day for Emirates GBR, after Mills was taken off the F50 injured just minutes before the first practice race.

During the practice racing Emirates GBR had a collision with Spain after not realising the Spanish had tacked back onto starboard.

Diego Botin’s crew, had the right of way and due to the F50s being damaged in the incident, Emirates GBR received an eight-point event penalty, and also deducted four season points.

The SailGP Tech Team worked through the night to get both boats repaired in time for racing on Saturday and Mills had also returned to the F50, only for the racing to be cancelled.

Forecasts are predicting winds of 17-21 knots on Sunday. SailGP have not announced what the race programme will comprise.

Total prize money at each event is US$400K distributed between the top three sailing teams.

The season Grand Final prize money is US$2M – with US$350K awarded to the top team on points ahead of the three-boat Championship Final.

Related Post . . .

SailGP – Emirates GBR penalised before the New Zealand event starts

SailGP up the Prize Money from US$1M to US$2M