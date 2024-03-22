SailGP – Emirates GBR penalised before the New Zealand event starts

Emirates GBR suffered penalties and drop down the season leaderboard before the Christchurch event racing starts Saturday.

The penalties were due to an incident during the practice racing on Friday. It was incredibly fast and close racing in high winds and in the third and final race of the day Emirates GBR narrowly avoided a catastrophe after spotting Spain at the last-minute.

Emirates GBR Driver Giles Scott managed to turn away, but the two F50s made contact – causing damage to the two boats.

As it was Emirates GBR who needed to keep clear of Spain at the time, the SailGP umpires handed the British team an eight-point event penalty, and also deducted four season points.

This means Emirates GBR drops one place down the season leaderboard to seventh.

Emirates GBR Driver Giles Scott said: “We had an incident with the Spanish who we crossed on starboard, tacked and then didn’t pick up that they had tacked back on to starboard as they were in a blind spot. We ended up having what was fortunately quite a light coming together with them.”

“We will have to deal with some penalty points both for the event and the season, which is a real hit for the team, but tomorrow is a new day and we will come back out and see what the weekend holds.”

Earlier in the day, Emirates GBR Strategist Hannah Mills had to be taken off the F50 after slipping during training laps just before practice racing.

Reserve Sailor Hannah Diamond took her place on-board and was straight into action. Mills sustained minor injuries of grazes and bruising and will return to the Emirates GBR F50 for official racing on Saturday.

The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix kicks off in Christchurch Saturday with three fleet races, followed by two more fleet races on Sunday before the three-boat event final.

After Christchurch, SailGP will head to Bermuda for the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix on 4 – 5 May.