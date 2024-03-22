ACO 13th Musto Skiff Worlds return to WPNSA for 2024 Worlds

Musto Skiff sailors from across the globe are invited to participate in the ACO 13th Musto Skiff World Championship 2024,

The 2024 event will be hosted in the UK by Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) over 14 – 20 July.

Entry is now open for the annual regatta, which typically attracts between 70 and 100 skiffs representing several nations within Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the USA.

With the largest fleet coming from the UK, the class organisers are anticipating a record entry for this year!

This is not the first time the class has been hosted at Weymouth and Portland. The class previously competed at WPNSA in the summer of 2012, immediately prior to the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

That 2012 Worlds regatta attracted 105 entries representing 11 nations, and much to the delight of the class, the regatta also saw a Royal visit from King Charles III, who was there in his former role as The Prince of Wales to meet members of the Team GB Olympic and Paralympic Sailing squad.

The World Champion crown is currently held by Matthias Houvenagel, the French native who lives in Melbourne and impressively represented Australia at Lake Garda in 2023 to win his first Worlds title. But there will inevitably be strong competition to wrestle the title from his grasp.

The planned event schedule for the Musto Skiff 2024 Worlds includes a Pre-Worlds on the 14th of July followed immediately by World Championship racing over 15th to 20th of July, which includes 5 days of racing and 1 lay day.

As detailed in the NOR, entry is available online at https://webcollect.org.uk/msca.

A tiered price structure is in place to encourage early entry. This starts from £435 if entered before 15 May. A 50% discount for youths (aged 25 or under on 1st of January 2024) is available until the entry closes.

The 2024 regatta will be supported by long-term World Championship sponsor, ACO, a global market leader in drainage technology, who will once again be the Event Title sponsor.

Class Title sponsor, Musto, will also support the 2024 Worlds with a range of merchandise for prizes.